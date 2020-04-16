As of Thursday morning, Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester were reporting 43 confirmed coronavirus cases, up one from Wednesday. Six of those patients remain in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 37 suspected cases - with three of those in ICU - and 45 cases of confirmed employees at those two hospitals, up two from Wednesday.
At North Shore Medical Center's Salem Hospital, there were 104 inpatients with coronavirus (up 6 from Wednesday), with 20 of those receiving care in the ICU. There are another 36 patients who are under investigation, down nine from the previous day.
As of Thursday afternoon, a total of 126 inpatients at NSMC have admitted, treated for coronavirus and discharged home.
Foundation offers help for nonprofits
DANVERS - The Essex County Community Foundation has announced the creation of the Essex County Creative Nonprofit Resiliency Grant Program in an effort to support nonprofits struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The program, with $100,000 of seed money from ECCF's Creative County Initiative, will provide one-time grants to Essex County cultural nonprofits that anchor the area's cultural communities. It will target small and mid-sized arts and cultural organizations with deep roots in their communities, that serve the economically vulnerable and are taking a long view towards recovery and sustainability.
“Arts and culture are so vital to the health and well-being of our communities,” said Karen Ristuben, ECCF’s Creative County Initiative program manager. “This grant program – meant to provide short-term relief and inspire longer term resiliency – will support those arts and culture nonprofits that are anchors in our communities.”
The goal of the program, said ECCF President and CEO Beth Francis, is to help these nonprofits by providing initial relief both in terms of surviving the pandemic and helping their communities rebuild when the crisis is over.
