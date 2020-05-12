Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The numbers of COVID-19 patients at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester experienced a drop. As of Monday morning, there were 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus at those two hospitals, four fewer than on Sunday and five less than last Friday. Five of those patients are in the intensive care unit, down two from last Friday.
There were another 24 suspected cases (down 10 from on Saturday), with two of those in the ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at those two hospitals remains at 28.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital had 74 inpatients with coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, a drop of 12 from the end of last week. There were also 15 inpatients receiving care in the ICU, four fewer than last Friday.
There were 41 patients under investigation for coronavirus, 10 more than last Friday.
All told, a total of 467 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.
The city of Peabody reported on Monday that 842 residents have tested positive for coronavirus, and that 99 residents have died because of it.
