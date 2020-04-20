Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The city of Peabody has had 391 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to Sharon Cameron, Peabody's health director. The city saw its first couple of cases on March 10.
In an update posted to the city's website Tuesday, April 14, when the number of cases in the city had reached 246, the city had recorded 17 deaths from COVID-19.
A majority of deaths -- 10 -- were women. Those residents that died were in their 70s, 80s and 90s. At least nine of the residents who died were hospitalized.
The city had seen three deaths as of April 6, according to a previous presentation by health officials to the City Council on April 9.
Local updates
Salem reported Monday that there were 257 cumulative coronavirus cases in the city, 203 of which are active and 54 that have met the requirements to be cleared. Six Salem residents have died due to COVID-19.
-- Also on Monday, Beverly was reporting 217 positive cases, with 30 residents having died from coronavirus this year.
-- As of Monday morning, there were 48 confirmed coronavirus cases at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, up three from the start of the weekend. Seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 37 suspected cases (down two from Friday) — with two of those in the ICU — and 52 cases of confirmed employees at those two hospitals, up two from the weekend.
At North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital, there were 109 inpatients with coronavirus, down seven from the weekend. There are 24 inpatients who are receiving care in the ICU, 11 fewer than were doing so on Friday.
There are another 51 patients who are under investigation, up 16 from the weekend.
As of Monday afternoon, a total of 172 inpatients at Salem Hospital have been admitted, treated for coronavirus and discharged.
Marblehead issues order for face coverings
Marblehead residents are now required to cover their mouths and noses when going into essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, liquor stores and convenience stores to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Board of Health has ordered.
The order is similar to others passed on the North Shore last week, including in Peabody and Danvers.
The face covering can be a fabric mask, scarf or bandana. It does not have to be a surgical or N95 respirator mask, which should be left for medical professionals or first responders. Face coverings are also required when picking up takeout.
Employees of essential businesses are also required to wear face coverings that comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Public Health guidelines for the particular business. Food delivery drivers also have to wear a mask if there is a person-to-person hand-off of food.
Those going into buildings with more than one unit must also cover their mouth and nose in common areas and communal spaces. Coverings, gloves and other personal protective must also be disposed of properly.
Violations or failing to comply with the order is punishable up to $1,000 fine. The order remains in effect until the public health emergency is lifted.
