Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The City of Beverly is reporting 351 cases of coronavirus, with 42 residents having died from it.
Mayor Mike Cahill said that 88 people in the Garden City have recovered, having met the criteria to be released from isolation, with more residents recovering.
Neighboring Salem was reporting 363 residents that have tested positive for coronavirus. Sixteen residents have died from the virus.
Since the outbreak began, at least 82 Salem residents who had been infected by COVID-19 have cleared their isolation period. There are currently 281 active cases in the Witch City.
There were 62 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester as of Tuesday, six more than on Monday. Six of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 39 suspected cases (down 10 from Monday) — with four of those in the ICU.
There was also a precipitous drop in the number of cases of confirmed employees at those two hospitals, with 27 of those as of Tuesday — a drop of 29 in one day.
North Shore Medical Center's Salem Hospital had 113 inpatients with coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon, two more than on Monday. There were also 20 inpatients receiving care in the ICU, which was also two more than Monday.
There were 32 patients under investigation for coronavirus, a drop of 11 from the day before.
All told, a total of 273 inpatients have been admitted, treated and discharged home from the hospital.
Peabody offering small business grants
Small business owners in Peabody can now apply for grants from $5,000 to $15,000 to help them with payroll, rent, working capital or losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce.
The city, through the Community Development Authority and the city's Community Development Department, has established the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Assistance Program. The grant program is for businesses such as restaurants, coffee shops, stores, service businesses and others with 25 or fewer employees and less than $1.5 million in annual revenue.
It provides three levels of assistance, said Curt Bellavance, the city's director of Community Development. The first level is a maximum grant of $5,000 for businesses with up to five employees including the owner and $250,000 in annual revenue. The second level is a maximum grant of $10,000 for businesses with between six and 15 employees including the owner with less than $750,000 in annual revenue. The third tier is for businesses with between 16 and 25 employees with less than $1.5 million in revenue.
The program is capped at $200,000, Bellavance said. The city has applied for a grant from the state Attorney General's office for $50,000, money which would then be applied to the Small Business Grant Assistance Program.
Grants are being issued on a rolling basis through May 31. Contact Stacey Bernson, 978-538-5771 or email Stacey.Bernson@peabody-ma.gov with questions about the program.
Danvers golf classic rescheduled for 2021
Due to the need for social distancing, Danvers High Parents for Music Education has canceled its annual golf classic this year and rescheduled it to 2021. The nonprofit group of parents that raises money for leadership workshops, drill and field instructors, band equipment, uniforms and scholarships for the Danvers High Falcon Marching Band announced it on Tuesday.
The DHS Falcon Band Golf Classic has been rescheduled for June 28, 2021 at the Ipswich Country Club, 148 Country Club Lane, Ipswich.
||||