North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The city of Salem reported on Wednesday afternoon that 557 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 287 cases are currently active.
Since the outbreak began, 270 Salem residents who had been infected by the virus have now cleared their isolation protocol.
There have been 26 Salemites who have died due to coronavirus.
As of May 12, Salem's case rate was 4.3 percent, below the state case rate.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital saw another decrease of five patients with coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, dropping their number down to 72. There were also 13 patients receiving care in the ICU, one fewer than the day before.
In another positive sign, there were only 18 patients under investigation for coronavirus, nearly half (35) of what there were on Tuesday.
All told, a total of 544 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus patients at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester rose by one as of Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total to 31. Four of those patients are in the intensive care unit, one less than on Tuesday.
There were another 10 suspected cases — two more than the previous day — with one of those remaining in the ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals is now at 26, one less than the day before.
