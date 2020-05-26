North Shore COVID-19 updates  

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The city of Salem reported on Tuesday afternoon that there were 584 residents who have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Of those, 225 cases are currently active. There have been 26 Salem residents who have died from the virus.
Since the outbreak began, 359 Salem residents who had been infected by the virus have cleared their isolation period.
Salem’s case rate is 4.3% below the state case rate.
Across the Memorial Bridge, Beverly reported 566 cases of residents with coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon. There have been 193 Garden City residents who have recovered, while 81 deaths have been COVID-19 related.
Neighboring Peabody has 966 cases of coronavirus in the city. There have been 402 patients who have recovered from COVID-19, while 133 residents have died because of it.
On Tuesday afternoon, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus patients at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester rose by one from the day before, to 36 cases. Four of those patients are in the intensive care unit, same as on Monday.
There were seven suspected cases of COVID-19 at the two hospitals, up two from the previous day. Two of those remain in the ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals is now at 27, one more than the day before.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital continues to see decreases in their number of patients with coronavirus, which is now down to 55. Of those, 13 patients receiving care in the ICU.
There are, however, 39 patients under investigation for COVID-19.
All told, a total of 584 patients have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.