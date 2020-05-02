Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The city of Salem was reporting that 396 residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Friday afternoon. There are 304 active cases, with 92 residents who have been infected by the virus having cleared their isolation periods.
There have been 19 Salem residents who have died from the virus.
As of Friday morning, there were 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, five fewer than on Thursday. Four of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, two less than the previous day.
There were another 46 suspected cases (up 2 from Thursday) — with four of those in the ICU, an increase of three from the day before.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at those two hospitals is now at 29, one less than Thursday.
North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital had 92 inpatients with coronavirus as of Friday, a dozen fewer than on Thursday. There were also 18 inpatients receiving care in the ICU, one less than the day before.
There were 28 patients under investigation for coronavirus, seven more than the previous day.
All told, a total of 327 inpatients have been admitted, treated and discharged home from the hospital.