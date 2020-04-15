Peabody has joined other North Shore communities like Beverly, Salem and Swampscott in requiring face coverings or masks for anyone going into businesses such as grocery stores deemed essential during the COVID19 pandemic.
The city counted 246 cases on Wednesday, up three from the day before. The first case of COVID-19 in the city was identified on March 20, according to information from Health Director Sharon Cameron.
The Board of Health passed the emergency order on Monday.
As of midnight Wednesday, the Board of Health required members of the public to wear facial coverings, such as a fabric mask, scarf or bandana, when going into essential businesses such as grocery stores, farm stands, pharmacies, banks, home improvement stores, dairies, government agencies, liquor stores, convenience stores and others. The masks do not have to be a surgical mask or an N95 respirator, which the order states should be left to first responders and medical professionals.
In Peabody, members of the public must cover their mouth and nose when picking up takeout. Employees of essential businesses must also cover up according to applicable Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines. Those delivering food or goods must wear a face covering if there is face-to-face exchange.
In addition, those going into a residential or commercial complex with more than one unit must wear a face covering in common areas while also practicing social distancing. Gloves and facial coverings must be disposed of properly.
Violating the order carries a fine of up to $1,000, but Cameron said this was not about enforcement but educating people about how they can protect themselves when they are out and about.
"It's really to drive home the message," she said. When the order was put in place, businesses called and said they appreciated it because it put their employees at ease when dealing with the public.
"This doesn't take the place of social distancing," she said. "You need both."
Cameron said there may be circumstances in which, people are not able to wear facial coverings due to medical reasons. "We hope that people understand that as well and be kind to other people," she said.
Local updates
The city of Beverly reported on Wednesday afternoon that there were 157 residents who have tested positive for coronavirus, and that there have been 16 deaths cased by it.
Salem reported 194 cases on Wednesday, with four deaths.
As of Wednesday morning, Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester were reporting 42 confirmed coronavirus cases, up three from Tuesday. Seven of those patients remain in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 38 suspected cases - with three of those in ICU - and 43 cases of confirmed employees at those two hospitals, up two from Tuesday.
At North Shore Medical Center's Salem Hospital, there were 98 inpatients with coronavirus (down seven from Tuesday), 20 of whom are receiving care in the ICU. Another 45 patients are under investigation (up 4 from Tuesday). All told, a total of 118 inpatients have been admitted, treated and discharged home from the hospital.
New Peabody restaurant open for takeout
Sina's Kabob House on 150 Main Street in Peabody has opened for business for takeout via curbside pickup as well as delivery.
A post on the restaurant's Facebook paged stated that "We decided to go forward with our opening during the pandemic. Please be patient with us as we are here to serve you fresh food."
A menu on its website, https://www.sinaskabobhouse.com, shows a variety of kabobs as well as pizza, falafel, tahini, and Greek and cabbage salads.
