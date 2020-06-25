North Shore COVID-19 updates

Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
The city of Beverly reported one new resident with COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, bringing the total to 607. There have been 385 people in the Garden City who have recovered, and 89 deaths due to coronavirus.
Danvers was reporting 725 cases as of Thursday afternoon.
In Peabody, there were 1,049 cases as of Thursday, with 775 of residents having recovered. There are 104 active cases. Overall, there have been 161 deaths in Tannertown. Thirty four percent of all cases and 88 percent of all deaths are related to the city's nursing homes.
"It's more important than ever that we follow the guidance around social distancing and the use of face coverings so we don't reverse these positive trends," Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt said Thursday.
Hospitals update
As of Thursday afternoon at North Shore Medical Center’s Salem Hospital, there remained 11 patients with coronavirus, same as the day before. Of those, two patients remained in the Intensive Care Unit, one fewer than on Wednesday.
There were 16 people under investigation for COVID-19, seven fewer than the previous day.
All told, there have now been a total of 775 patients who have been admitted, treated and discharged from the hospital.
Also on Thursday afternoon, Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester were reporting 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus patients, two fewer than the day before. Three of those patients remained in the intensive care unit, same as Wednesday.
Health officials in Massachusetts were reporting 226 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts on Wednesday, with 25 new deaths (23 fewer than on Wednesday). That brings the totals to 107,837 total cases and 7,963 deaths in the Bay State.
In Essex County alone, there have been 15,952 total cases of COVID-19, with 1,086 deaths.