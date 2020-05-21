Updates on the coronavirus crisis from across the region:
Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt's weekly message to residents Thursday outlined that 940 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and that there has been 126 coronavirus-related deaths.
"Sadly, the city’s nursing homes continue to be hardest hit by the virus. Now nearly half of all of Peabody’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 80% of those who have died, are associated with our long-term care facilities," said Bettencourt.
He went on to say that Peabody extends its "heartfelt sympathy" to families whose loved ones died. He was grateful to health care workers, first responders and employees of essential businesses "who risk their own safety to help others."
The mayor also reported 280 residents have recovered and have been discharged from isolation. That number is up 50% from the same time last week.
Next door in Salem, there were six new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its total up to 563. But there are now more cases of those who have cleared their isolation periods (295) than active cases (268) in the city. COVID-19 related deaths remain at 26.
Moulton bill aims at nursing home spread
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, helped introduce a bill on Thursday to provide $20 billion to help states, nursing homes and intermediate care facilities stem the spread of the novel coronavirus to protect residents and staff.
"The measure of government's success is whether it can defend its people. We are failing to defend Americans in nursing homes from the coronavirus, and our leaders must act,” Moulton said. “This bill will help save lives.”
Moulton joined fellow House Democrats in making the announcement, including Health Subcommittee Chairperson U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo of California, Commerce Subcommittee Chairperson U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala of Florida, who served as Secretary of Health and Human Services during the Clinton administration; and U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, who lost her mother-in-law to COVID-19 in a nursing home.
"The Nursing Home COVID-19 Protection and Prevention Act would help states invest in 'strike teams' of health care providers to assist when a COVID-19 outbreak occurs or 'cohorting' to safely separate residents with COVID-19 from those who do not have the virus. The funding can also be used to increase staffing, testing and personal protective equipment to reduce infections from the virus," a statement said.
Hospital update
As of Thursday afternoon, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus patients at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester rose by one, bringing the total to 32. Three of those patients are in the intensive care unit, one less than on Wednesday.
There was, however, a significant drop in suspected cases of COVID-19, where only four cases were reported. That's six less than the day before. All four of those remain in the ICU.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers at the two hospitals is now at 28, two more than on Wednesday.