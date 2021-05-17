Two faith-based organizations on the North Shore have been awarded state security grants to pay for safety enhancements and protect attendees from a potential increased risk of hate crimes and violence.
The Jewish Community Center of the North Shore in Marblehead received a $15,000 grant while Chabad Lubavitch of the North Shore in Swampscott received $11,000.
The organizations were among 53 faith-based organizations and houses of worship that received a total of $950,000 in grants, according to an announcement this week by Gov. Charlie Baker's office.
"Our administration remains committed to ensuring that all of the Commonwealth's residents can worship freely and safely," Baker said in a press release. "These grants help equip houses of worship with additional tools to keep the faith communities they serve safe."
The grants were awarded through the Commonwealth Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which was established in 2018 to allocate state funding to nonprofit organizations through a competitive grants process. The program is designed to support "target hardening" and other physical enhancements for locations at high risk for terrorist attacks or hate crimes.
Last week Marblehead police investigated multiple incidents of "hateful" and "vulgar" graffiti that were found scrawled in different locations throughout the town, including at Crocker Park, Warren Road and Village Street. Two of the incidents included antisemitic graffiti, police said.
Marblehead has experienced several other antisemitic incidents over the last few years, according to the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks incidents on its website.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||