Police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians from around the North Shore are scheduled to start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the state begins the process of inoculating first-responders.
State and local officials will set up sites at Beverly Airport, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, the Topsfield Fairgrounds and the Marblehead Council on Aging where first-responders from local communities can get the vaccine.
Beverly police Chief John LeLacheur said officers will be able to make their own appointments via a link on the state website to get the first shot of the two-shot vaccine. He said the vaccinations are not mandatory.
"It's an individual decision," LeLacheur said. "Personally I'm glad the vaccines are here."
First-responders will be the third priority group to begin receiving the vaccine under the state's rollout of the vaccination program, behind health care workers and long-term care facilities. There are about 45,000 first-responders in Massachusetts, according to Gov. Charlie Baker's office. The state lists 114 locations across the state where vaccinations will be administered for first-responders.
LeLacheur said fewer than 10 Beverly police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus arrived in March, and none became seriously ill. But he said the virus is a constant concern due to the unavoidable interactions during the course of their duties, like responding to car accidents or calls at people's houses.
"Our officers have been very vigilant," LeLacheur said. "They sanitize after every case. There was a learning curve in the beginning, but it's kind of second nature right now."
LeLacheur said he plans to get the vaccine.
"I have less contact with the public than the officers do, but I'm still in a building with people coming in that we have no knowledge where they're coming from," he said. "Plus I'm getting close to an age group that is more vulnerable (LeLacheur is 58)."
While the vaccination sites in Beverly, Topsfield and Marblehead are set up to handle first-responders from multiple communities, Peabody will have a site of its own at the high school, according to Peabody fire Chief Joseph Daly. Daly said the site is being set up by the city's health department to administer the vaccines to Peabody first-responders.
"We're fortunate to have it on the local level," Daly said. "Sharon (Cameron, the city's health director) and her department has made the commitment to do it."
Daly said only a "handful" of Peabody firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, and it is believed it was not contracted while they were working. But he also acknowledged the potential danger. He said firefighters on a couple of occasions have given CPR to COVID-positive people. Due to the virus, the firefighters use what is called a bag valve mask to administer the oxygen, rather than mouth to mouth.
"The risk is there," Daly said. "For a lot of people (the vaccine) is going to be a relief."
