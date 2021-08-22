The North Shore appears to have dodged a bullet with Henri, which was downgraded from a hurricane back to a tropical storm — at least as of late Sunday afternoon.
According to local Salem meteorologist Arthur Francis, the strongest wind reading in the area was 35 mph recorded mid-morning in Swampscott. The Salem high, recorded at roughly the same time, was 30 mph. At approximately the same time, he said, a thunderstorm passed over the area.
Francis said the storm was weaker in the North Shore area than he had expected, with southern Massachusetts and northeastern Connecticut taking the brunt of the storm and the heaviest rainfall.
A high-level northeast blocking system initially caused the storm to jog left from its initial path up the coastline, but as it moved inland, the lower-pressure warm air that accompanied the storm northward nudged it back east, toward its previous path.
Together, the two forces spared the North Shore of the heavier rainfall and the higher winds that had been expected.
As a storm, Francis said, it was pretty much all over by noon Sunday. He said we could look for the next 24 hours to be somewhat windier than usual, with occasional showers and possible downpours.
A check with local police stations Sunday afternoon indicated no serious problems with either wind or rainfall and consequent flooding.