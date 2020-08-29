BOSTON — A North Shore man was indicted Thursday in connection with sexually exploiting teenage boys in Laos.
Michael Sebastian, 52, was indicted on three counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places and three counts of sex trafficking of children, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling's office.
The U.S. Attorney's office said Sebastian was living in Laos and teaching English to Laotian youth. Over the last two years, he provided housing to at least three boys, ages 13 to 18, who were his students.
Sebastian allegedly allowed the boys to pay off their rent by performing chores, which included giving Sebastian massages that included sex acts, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. Prosecutors said the boys would earn $1 off their rent for each act.
The incidents were allegedly documented in emails sent by Sebastian to the boys. Investigators acquired those emails through a subpoena to Google.
Sebastian was arrested on July 7 at his mother's home in Lynn, several months after returning to the United States. He was released to home confinement with his cousins in Ashby following a detention hearing on July 31.
Sebastian ran a program called the SMILE Project, which raised money to provide education to children and teenagers in Laos, one of the poorest nations in Southeast Asia. Some of the fundraising took place on the North Shore. Sebastian attended school in Marblehead and lived in Swampscott at one time.
During a hearing last month, his attorney explained that a large amount of cash found in Sebastian's bank account and in envelopes in his mother's home were donations for the charity, which also raised funds through another nonprofit called the Earth Rights Institute.
Sebastian faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the charge of illicit sexual conduct, and up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine on the charge of sex trafficking of children.
Lellling's office said the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which was launched by the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
