SALEM — Nurses at North Shore Medical Center say they do not have enough protective equipment to deal with the surge of COVID-19 patients at the Salem hospital.
Nurses have had to “hunt down” masks and gowns and have unknowingly cared for infected patients without proper equipment, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
“The reality of what we face on the front lines at North Shore Medical Center is much different than what is being portrayed to the public,” Kathy Schevis, a registered nurse at NSMC and a member of the union’s bargaining committee, said in the statement.
“Our staff are being stretched to their breaking point.”
The public rebuke from the nurses came as the coronavirus outbreak heads into what officials are calling its peak period. On Tuesday, North Shore Medical Center had 105 patients and 39 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The MNA said North Shore Medical Center, which is owned by Partners HealthCare, is not providing all front-line staff with the N95 masks, eye protection, and hospital-issued scrubs and gowns that they need. Management is also not consistently telling nurses if they have potentially been exposed to the virus or who could have exposed them, the union said.
In an interview, Celena Welenc, a nurse in the intensive care unit at North Shore Medical Center, said her unit ran out of gowns last weekend. She said nurses are not allowed to go into patients’ rooms unless they have the proper protective equipment.
“If there was to be a code (alert), we couldn’t go into that room,” Welenc said. “That goes against everything nurses and doctors are about.”
Laura Fleming, a spokesperson for North Shore Medical Center, said the hospital is following all safety and equipment recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, and in some cases expanding upon them to distribute N95 masks more widely among the hospital’s caregivers.
Fleming said the hospital will take part in the N95 mask decontamination program to ensure a steady supply, and has implemented universal screening and masking of all patients, visitors, doctors and employees.
NSMC is working with Partners to bring more critical care staff to Salem or to transfer patients to other hospitals within the system, and has an “ample supply” of ventilators, according to Fleming.
In a statement, Fleming said staff at North Shore Medical Center and throughout Partners have been “nothing short of heroic” during the outbreak.
“We are deeply committed to protecting our entire team and have taken multiple measures to ensure their safety,” Fleming said.
The statement about North Shore Medical Center is one of several that have been issued over the last few weeks by the MNA, the largest union of registered nurses in the state. The union also sent a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday criticizing hospitals in general for not providing enough protective equipment.
The MNA pointed to recent comments made by North Shore Medical President Dr. David Roberts that the hospital has a “lot of resources” and has been “planning for this for a long time.” The union said it was those comments that prompted NSMC nurses to “shine a spotlight” on their concerns. It called on management to listen to nurses and follow through on their recommendations.
In an interview, Schevis said nurses realize that hospitals throughout the country are having difficulty getting the equipment they need, but said the lack of equipment is making it difficult for nurses to do their job.
Schevis said nurses want to be able to write their name on their N95 mask so they can re-use the same mask after it goes through a sterilization process, but management has not implemented that procedure.
“If I’m going to wear a sterilized mask, I want to use one that my face has been in for 12 hours,” she said.
Schevis said the hospital is running out of protective equipment at the end of each shift, forcing nurses to make decisions about whether to enter a patient’s room or wait for a gown. She also said the hospital is not providing protective equipment for nurses caring for pregnant women, other than the surgical masks that nurses normally wear.
“We all signed up to be nurses, but we certainly didn’t sign up to work in conditions like this,” Schevis said. “We work for a big corporation. We work for Partners. We should be more prepared for these kinds of incidents.”
“We’re worried for our patients,” she added. “We’re worried for our families. It’s scary.”
Welenc, the ICU nurse, said it takes her at least 20 minutes at the start of her shift to get her protective equipment together, which she said is time that should be spent with patients.
Welenc said nurses have suggested that the hospital station IV pumps outside patients’ rooms, which would allow nurses to reach them without having to put on protective equipment. But she said that has not been done.
“It’s frustrating that things that would make work flow much faster aren’t being done,” she said.
Schevis and Welenc also said nurses are upset that Partners has not agreed to pay them hazard pay. In a memo sent to workers last Friday, Partners President and CEO Anne Klibanski said the organization does not calibrate pay and benefits based on the patients’ condition.
“They really dug their heels in, and it really made the staff feel that they don’t care,” Welenc said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
