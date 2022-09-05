What doomed Tituba
On Thursday, Sept. 8, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., join author and attorney David Tamanini at the House of the Seven Gables, as he shares his research and knowledge of Tituba, a Barbardos slave girl who was brought to Salem as a family slave and was the first in Salem to be accused in 1692 at the age of 12, of witchcraft. An interview will be followed by an audience discussion, The event is free and coincides with this year’s theme of racial equity. Tamanini’s fictional account, based on copious research, is “Tituba: The Intentional Witch of Salem,” explores the dehumanization, beatings and heartache that motivated her to accuse others of witchcraft. For more information on the in-person event, visit: https://7gables.org/event/tituba-today/, or visit: www.facebook.com/events/212428349107754. The House of the Seven Gables is located at 115 Derby St. Questions? 978-744-0991.
The Family Roe: An American Story
On Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join investigative journalist Joshua Prager on Zoom for a talk on his deeply researched book, ‘The Family Roe: An American Story,’ With abortion rights poised to fall, The Family Roe, named a finalist for the 2022 Pulitzer Prize, offers extraordinary insight into the Supreme Court’s most divisive case and its plaintiff, Norma McCorvey. A family saga, it confronts a half-century of propaganda and myth, Prager’s book was years in the making with Norma. Prager, had access to her personal papers witnessed her final moments. He also found the unknown Roe baby, Shelley Thornton, whose conception occasioned the lawsuit. Hailed by critics on both sides of the debate, Prager looks with honest eyes at the five decades of struggle that brought us to today. Tiziana Dearing, host of Radio Boston, will moderate. Registration is required for your Zoom link at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Marblehead September Soiree
Marblehead Museum and Discover Marblehead present an ‘End of Summer Speakeasy’ a fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Lee Mansion Gardens. This festive gathering features the amazing jazz duo, the Rubin Brothers; 1920s-themed cocktails by Bubble Bar Boston; scrumptious hors d’oeuvres and desserts by Vinwood Catering; a fully-stocked cash bar; and a raffle with five unique baskets full of Marblehead items and experiences. Dance the night away in the lower garden to the sounds of the Johnny Ray Band and celebrate the museum and the rich history of our town. Tickets are $125 and include one free drink. A portion of each ticket price will be tax-deductible. Tickets and more information at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/soiree/
Salem Literary Festival
The Salem Athenaeum presents the 13th free Salem Literary Festival, Sept. 8 through 11. It will be a mix of virtual and in-person events. Over 50 notable writers from across genres and the globe will share their stories and writing advice. Highlights include a virtual opening night conversation between New York Times bestselling authors Alix E. Harrow, author of “The Ten Thousand Doors of January” and “The Once and Future Witches” and Olivie Blake, author of “The Atlas Six” and “The Atlas Paradox”, a virtual virtual event at Cinema Salem, followed by 5 Minute Lit essays. Books and Barks on the Salem Common, conversations between bestselling authors Jenna Blum, Alena Dillon, and their dogs Henry and Penny. All Saturday events are in person at venues around Salem., including the Children’s Lit Festat the Community Life Center (401 Bridge St.) and a story walk in the Ropes Garden (318 Essex St.). For dates and times of events, and to register for online Zoom link, visit: https://salemlitfest.org/
‘Sundays at 5’ returns
Ascension Memorial Church’s “Sundays at 5” will kickoff this fall on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.