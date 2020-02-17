NARFE monthly meeting, March 4
The North Shore Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its free monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at the Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody. The Chapter’s NARFE-PAC Coordinator will speak on NARFE’s Political Action Committee and the important role it plays in our mission. Refreshments will be served and a raffle will be held. For more information, contact Mike Evers at 978 821-7524.
South Branch Writing Group at the Peabody Institute Library
The Peabody Institute Library’s Thursday evening Writing Group meets at the South Branch Library, off Lynn Street in Peabody, from 6:30 to 8 pm. A supportive, nurturing group encourages members to exercise their writing muscles in order to form meaningful building blocks to a finished project. Novice or seasoned writer, if you are curious, or published, drop in for the skills. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar/, or call 978-531-3800 or stop by in person.
Councilor Charest’s Mardi Gras Party
Peabody Councilor Ed Charest is hosting a Mardi Gras Party on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Peabody’s Black Box Theatre, 22 Foster St. Light fare and a cash bar will be provided. Admission is $20 per person, and all are welcome to join in the fun. For more information, contact the Ed Charest Committee, 7 Columbus Road, Peabody, MA 01960, 978-977-3063.
Danvers Public Schools presents its 1st Annual Jazz Band Night, with guest artists “BC bOp! Jazz Ensemble” from Boston College, Wednesday, March 18. The jamming starts at 7:30 p.m, at Danvers High School Auditorium, 60 Cabot Rd, and will also showcase bands from Holten Richmond Middle School 7th and 8th grades under the direction of Mr. Jason Saetta and the DHS Jazz Band under the direction of Mr. Jeffrey Daniels. Danvers High Schools a Capella group “Deception” will also perform. Although free and open to the public, $10 donations would be greatly appreciated to help offset the cost of transportation for our guest artist. For more information, visit: www.danversband.org. or: pme@danversband.org, or: @parentsformusicexcellence
Smart biking workshop
Galen Mook, executive director of MassBike, will present a Smart Biking Workshop, following by an informal discussion and meet and greet on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Channel Marker Brewing, 95 Rantoul St., Beverly. The event, which is free, is sponsored by Beverly Rides, MassBike and Tour de Cure.
‘Critical Thinking about Climate Change’
On Monday, March 2, join Kevin O’Reilly representing Citizens’ Climate Lobby, for an illustrated presentation on the causes of climate change, its effects on coastal communities such as Beverly, and possible policy actions in Massachusetts to reduce greenhouse gases. O’Reilly is a retired history teacher from Hamilton-Wenham who has written 29 books on critical thinking and decision-making in history. He has lived in Beverly for 39 years, and has been involved in climate change lobbying for about 10 years. Part of the “Monday Mornings” program series, the program runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Sohier Room at the main library, 32 Essex St. Light refreshments served at 9 a.m. Free and open to adults; no registration required. Handicapped-accessible. Questions? ridenour@noblenet.org. Full schedule: https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings/.
Museum Place parking project begins
The city of Salem is moving forward on a major improvement project aimed at upgrading conditions in the Museum Place parking garage, which provides over 900 spaces of parking in the center of downtown. Should the funding be approved and work commence, during the approximately three months of the project the first floor of the garage will be temporarily closed for parking, either in full or in part at times. Parking will remain available on the upper floors. The upcoming phase is principally focused on long-standing water infiltration problems and other necessary repairs. A funding request for the $1.1 million project came before the City Council on Thursday, Feb. 13, and pending its approval the city anticipates work commencing by late March, with completion expected around the end of June. The design phase for the next round of improvements will also take place on other levels of the garage, as well as installation of security cameras throughout the garage, which has already been funded and is currently going through design and procurement. The work will largely be funded by a capital bond that will be paid for by parking revenues.
Maritime Adventure at The Hawthorne
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., Salem’s Hawthorne Hotel presents Tim and Alice Clarke who will share images and tales from their 2017 year-long cruise on their 36-foot American Tug “Observer.” With a goal of circumnavigating the eastern United States using a continuous system of waterways known as the “Great Loop,” the couple covered 6,500 miles with their dog Milly, traversing stretches of the Atlantic, Lake Ontario, the “intimidating” Mississippi River, the Gulf of Mexico and other canals, rivers, and lakes in America and Canada. Along the way they reveled in the scenery and charming waterfront villages, and became part of a community of fellow “loopers.” The presentation will be held in the lower level library of the hotel at 18 Washington Square W., Salem. Admission is $15. Reservations are suggested at: culturecorner@gmail.com or 978-979-5907. Attendees receive a 20% discount on food ordered in hotel dining rooms.
Workout for Habitat
On Friday, March 6, work out to raise money to help Habitat for Humanity build on Lupine Road in Andover. Orangetheory Danvers, 35 Independence Way, will host a 60-minute class fundraiser starting at 5:45 p.m., and you don’t have to be a fitness junkie to join it. Orangetheory coaches help people of all skills and those ages 16 and older feel safe yet individually challenged while preventing over or under training. No membership is required for this special fundraising class but space is limited. The $36 registration fee will go towards the Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit builder of affordable homes. They are a local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, the largest nonprofit homebuilder in the world, building simple, affordable, comfortable homes in partnership with the families who need them. Prepaid registration is required at: www.southchurch.com/otf. You do not need to be an Orangetheory member to sign up for this special class. It is not part of the regular Orangetheory membership package. Questions? Call 978-381-4332.
The arts at Salem University
“Awaken, Conjuring Our Tomorrow,” a group exhibition at Salem State University, is running through March 13 at the Winfisky Gallery, 352 Lafayette St. Curated by Allison Maria Rodriguez, the exhibition features eight Latina artists exploring climate justice issues. Their works navigate a space in between the mathematical and the fantastical and suggests that we must harness the power of science and magic to generate the prospect of a collective future. Feb. 19: Curator Talk, 12:30 p.m; Opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 29: Community Reception, 5 to 7 p.m. The Winfisky Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions? Visit salemstate.edu/arts or 978-542-6365.
Danvers Democratic Convention
Registered Democrats in Danvers will caucus on Thursday, March 12, at the Polish Club, 12 Cheever St. in Danvers at 7 p.m., to elect delegates and alternates to the Massachusetts Democratic State Nominating Convention on Saturday, May 30, at the Tsongas Center at the University of Lowell when Democrats from across the state vote on candidates for U.S. Senator ahead of the September 2020 primary. Attending the convention will be an important opportunity to unite behind our shared values and organize to win up and down the November ballot. The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Danvers. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 16 by Feb. 15 will be allowed to participate and run as delegates or alternate. Danvers can elect 11 delegates as well as 4 alternates to the convention. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org. Questions? 978-590-1473.
Danvers Garden Club Scholarship
Applications are available in guidance offices of local high schools for the Sue Nickerson Memorial Scholarship, given by the Danvers Garden Club at its April meeting to a high school senior residing in Danvers whose post secondary plans are in one of the following areas: floral design, landscape design, floriculture, horticulture, arboriculture, environmental science, forestry, earth science, geography, geology, or meteorology, or in a closely-related or allied field, or who has demonstrated through volunteer, employment, or academic pursuits, a commitment to the Danvers Garden Club’s objective: “To stimulate the love of gardening, to aid in the protection of native trees, plants, ad birds, to encourage civic planting and to promote interest in floral design.” Deadline for application submission is March 30.
Volunteers needed for bookswap
SalemRecycles will hold its next Book Swap on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Volunteers will be needed for each of the following three shifts: Friday, March 13, 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 14, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you are interested in volunteering, email Micaela Guglielmi, waste reduction coordinator, City of Salem, Engineering Dept., at mguglielmi@salem.com. Please state which shifts you can volunteer and how you would like to contribute.
Oscar winner screening
On Friday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. the Beverly Public Library is screening the winner of this year’s Academy Award and Golden Globe award for Best Foreign Language Film. The film tracks a down-at-the-heels Korean family as it latches onto a much wealthier famil and grimly proceeds to replace them by any means necessary. A one-of-a-kind hybrid of horror, satire, and class-warfare. Free to adults, with free popcorn. Thanks to the Friends of the Beverly Public Library for sponsoring this program. Licensing prevents us from printing film titles; call the library for the title at 978-921-6062 or visit www.beverlypubliclibrary.org.
Chill Out in the Teen Room
The teen room at the Peabody Institute Main Library, 82 Main St., is open for whatever teens are up to, from relaxation, to studying, snacking or just hanging out with friends. Drop in any time on Feb. 18, 19, and 20, spend some time or stay all day. Snacks are from 1 to 2 p.m., daily; then from 2 to 4:30 p.m., stay to read, use the computers, listen to music, bring a project to work on, or just melt into a big comfy bean bag. Hot chocolate and tea will be available, and each day at 4:30 p.m., there’ll be different programs: Tuesday Feb. 18, use your creativity to craft journals, zines, collages, and more; Wednesday, Feb. 19, teen yoga from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Feb. 20, hang out with Lydia the Comfort Dog. No registration required. Open to ages 11 to 18. Call 978-531-0100 x35 or check: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/ .
Scholarship application forms available
The city of Salem’s Scholarship and Education Committee has released the scholarship application form for students graduating from Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, or other high schools, and entering college or university in the fall. The one-page application form is available now at www.salem.com/scholarship. Application packets are due back to the committee by May 15. The city of Salem’s Scholarship and Education Committee oversees both the Scholarship Fund, to provide educational financial aid to deserving city residents, and the Education Fund, to provide supplemental educational funding for local educational needs or to provide funding for existing adult literacy programs. Since 2003 the committee has awarded over $80,000 in scholarships to Salem students graduating from Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, and other schools. Scholarship amounts vary from year to year, based on the number of applications.
A taste for fundraising
Marblehead Arts Association’s annual fundraiser tasting is Saturday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m., with six select spirits on hand: three single cask softer, smoother Scotch whisky brands from the Speyside region, plus a rum, an Armagnac and a bourbon, all single cask and every bit as special as those Scotches. Enjoy pairings by 5 Corners Kitchen, learn from a spirits expert, drink in the wonders of six galleries of art supported entirely by museum fundraising efforts like this one. Tickets are $100. Reserve yours at 781-631-2608, or online at www.marbleheadarts.org. Interested in a sponsorship? Contact Executive Director Patti Baker, pbaker@marbleheadarts.org. All proceeds benefit museum programming.
Library hosts Bruins PJ Drive
The Peabody Institute Library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins to participate in the 13th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive, through March 15, to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons. During that time the library will be collecting new pairs of pajamas for babies, children and teens with a goal of 13,000 pairs of new pajamas statewide, many donated to DCF offices in the areas in which they were collected, benefiting local kids and teens. DCF estimates that at any given time the agency is working with 45,000 babies, children and teens. Participating libraries will compete with other organizations for special Bruins prizes including tickets to a Bruins game. For more information, visit: https://libraries.state.ma.us/pj-drive.
gistration fee. Reserve your space at thesacredshed@gmail.com.
Nomination papers available in Wenham
The Wenham Town Clerk’s office has nomination papers available for the following positions: Board of Assessor, Board of Health, Board of Selectmen, Hamilton Wenham Board of Library Trustee, Planning Board, Town Clerk, Water Commission, Wenham Housing Authority. Two positions are also up for election on the Regional School Committee and papers are available at the Regional School Office. For the Presidential Primary, absentee ballots are now available until Monday, March 2, at noon. Early voting will be available during regular hours the week of Feb. 24-28. Wenham will be voting at Wenham Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. For questions on elections, contact the Wenham Town Clerk, 138 Main St., at 978-468-5520 ext. 1 or dbucco@wenhamma.gov.
Dinner, movie at ALPHA
Is there more to life than this? Is there a God? Can I have faith? Treat yourself to an opportunity to ask all these questions, have great conversations, and meet new friends at ALPHA. What is ALPHA? It’s dinner, a movie, and a roundtable discussion that asks you to ask the big questions of life. Hosted by Sacred Heart, Manchester-by the Sea and St. John the Baptist, Essex, it begins Tuesday, Feb. 25 with dinner, a short film and discussion at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. Manchester-by the Sea. Open to all on Cape Ann, the North Shore and beyond, the evening is free. To attend, visit www.mecatholic.org and click on the ALPHA drop down link to receive a confirmation.
Salem farmers market seeks vendors
Salem Main Streets is looking for local farmers and food vendors for the Salem Farmers Market, downtown Salem in Derby Square on Thursdays, 3 p.m., from June 11 through Oct. 15. Applications must be submitted for consideration by March 6. Applications can be downloaded from www.salemfarmersmarket.org. Booth space is $30 a week for a 10’x 10’ spot, $60 for a 10’x 20’ spot, and $90 for a 10’ by 30’ spot. There is a discount for prepayment of the entire season. There is an option to attend every other week, but vendors are asked to commit to the entire season. All products must be grown or produced in New England. Non-farm products must be high quality, locally made, take skill and creativity, and the vendor must add at least 75% of the total value to the product. For more information, contact Salem Main Streets Executive Director Kylie Sullivan at kylie@salemmainstreets.org or 978-744-0004 x115. Visit: www.salemfarmersmarket.org.
Calling all LEGO lovers!
Salem’s NPS Regional Visitor Center, 2 Liberty St., is hosting a Lego Lovers morning during February school vacation week, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to noon. Make your own minifigure lighthouse keeper and mini Bakers Island Light with Gavin Gardner, an NPS instructor and local LEGO expert, who’ll lead this family friendly activity that sends you home with your own minifigure lego lighthouse keeper and mini Bakers Island Light. Come celebrate the maritime heritage of Salem through the art of LEGO building! Space is limited to the first 45 to register online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lego-make-take-event-hosted-by-essex-heritage-and-nps-tickets-88700653041
Seaside Garden Club’s meeting
Seaside Garden Club returns from its holiday break with a special program: Seed Starting Tips and Tricks with Marie Patrice Masse. A former teacher, Masse’s years of focus on personal growth and transformation are easily translated to her passion for seeds and plants. Every year from February to June, her house turns into a plant nursery as she brings these little green babies to life! Always trying something new, she’s known as The Seed Snatcher, The Butterfly Lady, The Worm Lady, Dirt Girl, The Garden Go-To Lady. Seaside Garden Club is a group of fun, active, civic-minded and hands-on gardeners. All types and levels of gardeners are welcome. Meetings are the 2nd Tuesday of the month, September through June, at the Manchester Community Center, 40 Harbor Point, Manchester-by-the-Sea. Social time begins with light refreshments at 7 pm, followed by the program at 7:30 pm. Guest fee is $5.
Salem’s Interactive Road Conditions Map
The City of Salem has published an interactive online tool that allows residents to easily view road surface conditions and recommended paving plans for any segment of the City’s nearly 100 miles of public roadway. The new map can be found at www.salem.com/pavingmap and follows on the City’s publication starting in 2016 of an online map showing paving work that has been completed each year. In partnership with the engineering firm BETA, Salem continues to update the road surface ratings and monitor conditions. Road surface ratings, which score from 0 (the lowest) to 100 (the highest) help inform the City’s annual multi-million dollar paving plan allocations and allow the City to set a realistic paving budget based on the repair type necessary for the road segment’s condition.
Bags for abandoned animals
Every time a reusable $2.50 Community Bag is sold at Swampscott’s 450 Paradise Road during February, friends of Marblehead’s Abandoned Animals will receive a $1 donation, joining over more than 3,000 non-profits who have raised over $332,000 to date for local communities by participating in the Stop & Shop “community bag” program. Every month, leadership at each store location chooses a local non-profit to be the default beneficiary from the Community Bag Program. Friends of Marblehead’s Abandoned Animals (FOMAA) is a non-profit established by volunteers that provides food, shelter, medical care, and good homes to animals abandoned or brought to us: truly a no-kill shelter. Our operating expenses are underwritten by the generous donations and the fees charged for adoption (which do not fully cover our costs, however).
Salem launches Century Tree program
The City of Salem, founded in 1626, will celebrate its 400th anniversary in 2026, and desires to honor its past and provide for the health and enjoyment of its citizens in the future through the beneficial effects of a replenished urban tree canopy. Therefore the the City is establishing the Century Tree Program, through which Salem residents may propose sites throughout the city where tall trees – Salem’s future heritage trees – may flourish without obstructions. Century Trees will be planted each year through 2026 within sight of public rights-of-way and labeled for posterity, in honor of the quadricentennial of the City of Salem.
Beverly Democrats hold caucus
Registered Democrats in Beverly will hold a caucus in the Sohier Room at the Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St, Beverly, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m., to elect delegates and alternates for the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, held May 30 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Beverly. Pre-registered Democrats who turn 16 by Feb. 15, will be allowed to participate and run as a Delegate or Alternate. Beverly can elect 21 delegates and 21 alternates to the convention. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected may apply to be an Add-on Delegate at the caucus or online at www.massdems.org. Regular committee meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month. For more information, contact Chairman Jim Thompson at 978-618-5188, or visit www.bevdems.org.
Early childhood developmental screenings
Salem Public Schools offers developmental screenings to children ages 3, 4, and 5 living in Salem who may have a disability. If you have concerns about your child’s development, please call us at 978-740-1181. Screenings take place on an as needed basis at the Bentley School located at 25 Memorial Drive.
‘Awaken: Conjuring Our Tomorrow’
The Winfisky Gallery at Salem State University, 352 Lafayette St., Salem, has opened its spring season with “Awaken: Conjuring Our Tomorrow,” running through March 13. This exhibit, curated by Allison Maria Rodriguez, features the work of eight Latina artists who focus on climate justice. For more information, visit salemstate.edu/arts.
NSCC seeks candidates for award
The North Shore Community College (NSCC) Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the annual Distinguished Alumnus Award, designed to recognize outstanding alumni. Interested parties on behalf of an NSCC alumnus may submit nominations. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of integrity, professional accomplishment, and community or college service. The recipient must be able to attend NSCC’s Commencement on May 21. Submit a letter of nomination describing the nominee’s special achievements and/or contributions no later than March 27 to NSCC, Distinguished Alumnus Selection Committee, DB330, One Ferncroft Road, P.O. Box 3340, Danvers, MA 01923. You may also complete an online registration form at www.northshore.edu/alumni/award.
The 25th annual Equine EXPO
Essex County Trail Association is hosting the 25th annual Equine EXPO on Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Arena Building at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on Route 1, Topsfield. This popular event draws over 800 people each year. Interested in volunteering? Please contact Kay at 978-768-6275 or Sue at 978-468-7715!
Art Studio spaces available
The Salem Public Art Commission is calling for creatives to participate in the city’s newly revitalized Artists’ Row initiative. Currently, two studio/retail space stalls are available with two-year tenancy agreements, as well as two paid positions for Public Artists in Residence for eight months. The city is interested in uses that will contribute to the vibrancy of the downtown community. Spaces may be used for, but are not limited to, original produced or handcrafted artworks and products, performances, art “happenings,” art “interventions,” art making, and temporary public installations. Artists’ Row consists of four artist stalls, a restaurant, and a public restroom at 24 New Derby St., originally built as a marketplace and still a thriving public plaza. The City of Salem believes that bringing diverse individuals together through the arts strengthens the community fabric and provides a springboard for creatives. For more information, visit: https://www.salem.com/sites/salemma/files/uploads/artists_row_2020-2021_call_for_creatives.pdf
Computer classes at Peabody Institute
Free computer classes are underway at The South Branch of the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St. Register now for: Microsoft Word on the second Wednesday of every month 2- 3 p.m.: Computer Basics: every other Saturday 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.: e-Book Class: The second Monday of every month 2 to 3 p.m. Call 978-531-3380 x11, or come into the South Branch, Lynn Street, Peabody. For more information, try our website, www.peabodylibrary.org
High school art show hosted
Montserrat College of Art will again host the Congressional Art Show and Competition for Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District in the Montserrat Gallery, 23 Essex St., Beverly, from March 14 to 21. The show closes with an awards reception with Congressman Seth Moulton on Saturday, March 21, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. All are welcome to this, the 26th year that Montserrat has hosted the competition, open to students, grades 10-12, from public and private schools as well as home-schooled students from the district. Winners will be presented with citations and varying levels of scholarships to Montserrat’s Summer Pre-College Program. The grand prize winning piece will be sent to Washington, D.C., to hang in the Capitol for one year along with winners from other congressional districts across the country. A ceremony to congratulate all the winners will be held in Washington, D.C., in June. Work must be dropped off on Friday, March 6, between 2 and 6 p.m., or Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Montserrat Gallery. For information and entry forms, email jo.broderick@montserrat.edu.
Kindergarten registration
Registration for kindergarten for the 2020/2021 school year for the Middleton Public Schools is underway. Information has been mailed to the households of eligible Middleton children born between Sept. 1, 2014, and Aug. 31, 2015. If you did not receive this information, contact the Fuller Meadow School, 978-750-4756.
Hamilton seeks poll workers
The Hamilton Town Clerk’s Office is seeking poll workers beginning in February. Pay is $12.50 an hour. Interested parties should contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-468-5570, ext. 3, or by emailing mpeters@hamiltonma.gov or sgeorge@hamiltonma.gov.
Women’s Drill Team seeks members
The Peabody Council on Aging Women’s Drill Team has kicked off its 36th season and is looking to recruit new members. This is a cordial group where music, mind, movement and fun come together for one hour Monday mornings at 10 a.m. at the Torigian Center in Peabody. There is no cost and membership is not limited to Peabody residents. Interested? Come watch the team in action during one of its Monday morning rehearsals. Each rehearsal provides a mild physical workout, engages the mind by requiring attention to steps and formations, and establishes a genuine camaraderie. For more information, email pianoanno@gmail.com or call 978-531-3761.
Children’s weekly art workshop
A Children’s Process Art Workshop with trained visual artist Eva Der is being offered at Hamilton-Wenham Library on Thursdays through March 19, at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3-8 with caregivers. Enjoy stories, make friends, and explore art materials in a process-based environment where children can create their own masterpieces while expanding their minds and capacity for friendship and community. Free and open to the public at the library, 14 Union St, S. Hamilton. Registration is requested at 978-468-5489.
Science Fridays for tots
Hamilton-Wenham Library is holding Science Fridays with Melanie Ward meeting Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m. through March 20. Caregivers of children ages 0-5 will listen to stories, sing songs, and explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math ideas for STEM/STEAM based fun. Free and open to the public, but registration is requested at 978-468-5489. The library is located at 14 Union St. Please note: there is no meeting on Jan. 21.
Language classes in Salem
As part of The Gables’ Settlement Program, The House of the Seven Gables is sponsoring free English-language classes with more options and flexibility for busy family members who want to improve their English skills. Classes are twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and run until June 18. Free child care is offered while classes are in session. The winter/spring session will be held at the Salem Academy Charter School, 45 Congress St., Salem. Drop-in registration is available. Those interested may contact Elsabel Rincon at 978-306-7001 or erincon@7gables.org. For more information visit www.7gables.org.
Appleton Farms expand offerings
Appleton Farms welcomes 2020 with expanded culinary and artisan offerings: new seasonal cooking classes and workshops and events transition throughout the year to stay in step with field fresh ingredients delivered daily from the farm, other North Shore farmers and local food artisans. Hands-on farm-to-kitchen cooking classes feature three course seasonal menus, under the guidance of talented chefs. BYOB to enjoy with the meal. Also through the winter months, classes focused on flavors from Italy and India, classes dedicated to warming soups, stews and chowders, a dedicated New England Comfort Foods class, and a show-stopping vegetable class, bread-making with A&J King Artisan Bakers, pasta and cheese-making with Luca Mignogna of Wolf Meadow Farm, chocolate-making with Ovedia Artisan Chocolates, Mixology with Privateer Rum, Wine Tasting & Pairing with The Urban Chef, plus private programs and events. For more information, email appletonfarms@thetrustees.org.
Help desk training offered
North Shore Community College’s Division of Corporate & Professional Education is currently offering a free Help Desk Support Certificate 100-hour training program to give students skills and knowledge in Information Technology (IT), combined with industry-recognized certifications from CompTIA that will prepare them for entry-level IT positions. In addition, NSCC is partnering with the MassHire North Shore Career Center and Year Up Greater Boston to work on career readiness skills and placement in employment or paid internships. The program, made possible with a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, will run a session March 31 to June 25. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at NSCC’s Danvers Campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., and on Wednesdays, 1 to 4 p.m. at the MassHire North Shore Career Center in Salem, 70 Washington St., first floor. For registration/information, contact Judith Nast at jnast@northshore.edu or Sandra Efstratiou at sefstratiou@nscareers.org, or call 978-236-1200.
Job networking for adults
A free networking group that addresses the issues of age bias in hiring, workforce re-entry and career redirection for job seekers age 50+ will begin meeting under the direction of the Ipswich Senior Center at Ipswich Town Hall on a bi-monthly basis, Mondays, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with a focus on self-assessment and transferable skills. Future topics include interviewing, resume and cover letters, networking, utilizing local career centers, LinkedIn and other social media platforms, and more. Doors open at 4 p.m., and preregistration is required at www.mocoonline.com/50plusregistration. Questions? Call Sheila Taylor, Director of the Ipswich Council on Aging, at 978-356-6650 or sheilat@ipswichma.gov.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
BoSoma steps up outreach
BoSoma Dance Company, under the direction of award-winning dancer, choreographer and educator Katherine Hooper, has stepped up its community outreach. In partnership with New England Arts for Literacy Project, BoSoma has created K-12 programs that support core curricula learning, including a landmark program, “Mathematics and Science,” designed to introduce children to how choreographers use numbers and music mathematically to create choreography and movement patterns. Science topics also integrate and teach the importance of knowing human anatomy and gravity, which allows dancers to be able to move through space. For more information, contact Hooper at 978-500-3057 or company@bosoma.org.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
Free adult English practice
The Beverly Public Library is holding free weekly adult English language practice groups on Fridays, from 11 to 11:45 a.m., at 32 Essex St. Led by local volunteers, these gatherings center around common American English expressions, grammatical curiosities, useful vocabulary, and cultural references. No registration required. For more information, contact Martha at 978-921-6062, ext. 2119 or mamorgan@noblenet.org.
Better Breathers Club meets
The American Lung Association and Pilgrim Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center are hosting a free Better Breathers Club for those affected by chronic lung diseases. Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at 96 Forest St., Peabody. Different topics will be addressed each month, and light refreshments will be served. Family members and caregivers are welcome. For more information or to RSVP, call 978-532-0303.
Homeschool program slated
The Waldorf School at Moraine Farm is launching a new homeschool program offering on-campus classes to home-schooled children in grades 1-8, Tuesdays and/or Thursdays from 10:35 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Courses span a range of topics and include Cyber Civics, Fine Arts, Handwork, Outdoor Science in Nature, Spanish, German, Strings/Music, and Theater. All courses are taught by Waldorf School at Moraine Farm faculty. The cost for an eight-week session is $250 and includes all materials needed. Registration is now open. Visit: waldorfmoraine.org/waldorf-homeschooling-program.
Job seekers meet
50+ job seekers networking
Essex County 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group’s meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The second Tuesday meetings are at the Council on Aging office in Danvers at 25 Stone St., and the fourth Tuesday meetings are held in Peabody at the Peter A. Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St. Meetings are facilitated by a professional career coach whose topics will be relevant to career transition and job search. Meetings include guest speakers, access to hiring managers and opportunities to network. For more information, call 978-762-0208.
Free Judaism course
Adults of all faiths who want to explore Judaism or who are considering conversion to Judaism, are invited to register for Introduction to Judaism, a free 25-week course funded by Lappin Foundation and taught by North Shore rabbis. Participants will study a variety of Jewish topics, including: Hebrew, ethics, prayer, holidays, customs, history and more. Classes are Tuesday evenings, 7 to 9 p.m., and meet at various North Shore temples. For more information or to register, visit www.lappinfoundation.org or contact Phyllis Osher at 978-740-4404 or posher@lappinfoundation.org.
Monthly genealogy series
The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., has launched a monthly genealogy series, “Digging for Roots Genealogy Series: Getting Started with Your Research.” Starting with pen and paper and introducing the proper genealogical forms, explore how and where to research family history. Discuss tracking research, how best to include the Internet, questions to ask living relatives and things you can do to help others who are researching their ancestors. Register at danverslibrary.org or at 978-774-0554.
Salem grants applications
The Salem Scholarship & Education Committee is now accepting applications for education fund grants of up to $5,000 for Salem educational programs and organizations. The grants are available to provide supplemental education funding for local educational needs and for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and the maximum amount available for any one grant is $5,000. Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends. The application form and additional information can be found at www.salem.com/scholarship. Questions? Contact Dominick Pangallo in the Office of Mayor Kim Driscoll at dpangallo@salem.com or (978) 619-5600.
Photography showcase
The Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church in Danvers is showcasing works of freelance photographer Thom Adorney through November. Adorney, who works and teaches in Beverly, has themed his work, “Celebrating the Extraordinary Within.” His images have been published, won awards, and been exhibited at the Griffin Museum of Photography, the Newburyport Art Association, the Beverly Guild of Artists, Porter Mill Gallery, the Marblehead Art Association, and Gallery 62 in Danvers. He has donated services to nonprofits, including The Cabot theater, the Essex County Trail Association, The House of the Seven Gables, and Beverly Bootstraps. The church, which is wheelchair accessible, is at 323 Locust St., in Danvers. View the exhibit before or after the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services, or call 978-774-7582. Visit www.nsuu.org.
Developmental education screenings
Salem Public Schools offers developmental screenings to locate, identify, and refer for special education evaluation, any 3, 4, or 5-year-old living in Salem who may have disabilities. If you have concerns about your child, you may schedule a screening by calling 978-740-1181. Screening will take place on an as-needed basis at the Salem Early Childhood Center, Bentley School, 25 Memorial Drive.
Teen music classes begin
Whether experienced musicians or total beginners, the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, welcomes teens to its monthly music class taught from 4 to 6 p.m., by professional singer/songwriter Molly Pinto Madiga each covering a different topic, from rhythm and note-reading, to songwriting and hands-on instrumental skills. This program is free and open to teens ages 12-18. Come explore music in a new way at Main Branch in the Creativity Lab. Because space is limited, registration is required. To reserve a spot, call 978-531-0100 or stop by in person.
Explore Bradley Palmer Park
Discover the wonders of our natural world at Topsfield’s beautiful Bradley Palmer State Park this winter! Explore animal adaptations, tracking, seasonal changes in the wild, and more! Participants will be eligible to receive a Junior Ranger patch and certificate with the completion of five sessions, most running Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. to March 28. (except Feb. 22) Come to the heated Nature Center near the Bradley Palmer parking lot. Activities include hikes, weather permitting. No pre-registration required, unless numbers of participants exceeds capacity. Children must be accompanied by an adult throughout this free program. Best for children 8 –12. Bradley Palmer State Park is located at 40 Asbury St., Topsfield. Questions? Email Barbara.buls@mass.gov.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Garden Club scholarships
The Town & Country Garden Club of Ipswich (TCGC) is again offering scholarships to one or two graduating high school seniors. Applicants must reside in Ipswich and should be pursuing further education in either horticulture, landscape design, forestry, conservation, botany, city planning, or environmental studies. For more information or to request an application, contact your high school guidance counselor or Marilyn Seidler, Scholarship Chairman TCGC, 2 Redwood Dr, Ipswich at seidlers@comcast.net. Application Deadline is Thursday, April 9.
CareDimensions Grief Support Group
CareDimensions is offering a free support group for those struggling to accept a loss of a loved one, led by an experienced bereavement counselor, meeting Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m., through April 2, at the Bertolon Center for Grief and Healing, 78 Liberty St., Danvers. Meet with others struggling with grief and develop skills to help you move on. For information/registration (fee $10), call 855-774-5100 or email grief@CareDimensions.org.
Young Widows’ Support Group
Care Dimensions is holding a support group for Those Who Have Been Widowed (55 and under; all genders) Mondays, from Feb. 24 to April 13, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Care Dimensions, The Bertolon Center for Grief and Healing, 78 Liberty St., Danvers. The group is led by an experienced bereavement counselor. Cost: Free, but must register. Must attend the first session to participate in the group. Fore information/registration, call to ask if this group is right for you: 855-774-5100 or email grief@CareDimensions.org.
Lunch at NSCC’s Beacon Café!
The Beacon Café, North Shore Community College’s student-run café, is serving lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays until Tuesday, April 28. Choose from a standard a la carte menu including choices of soups, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and desserts, and two seating times: 11:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Reservations are required at 978-762-4000, x1513. The café is off Route 114W at 30 Log Bridge Road, Middleton in the North Shore Business Center. It will be closed on Feb. 18 & 20, and again on March 10 & 12 for spring break. Visit: http://www.northshore.edu
Taste of the North Shore
The Rotary Club of Peabody will once again hold its biggest fundraising event, Taste of the North Shore on Tuesday, March 24, 6 to 9 p.m., at the DoubleTree Hilton, 50 Ferncroft Road, Danvers. Raffle tickets for the $10,000 grand prize are $100 and include two admissions. Non-raffle admission is $40 per person. Tickets are available, along with names of sponsors and over 20 restaurants, at: www.peabodyrotarytaste.comhttps. Sample mouthwatering main dishes and desserts, local beer, wine and rum Thanks to the generosity of our previous Title Sponsors, hundreds of North Shore residents can enjoy a variety of local foods, spirits, craft brews, great auction items and entertainment, capped off by the $10,000 winning raffle draw. Funds raised by this event help support student scholarships, food assistance, Peabody playgrounds and partnerships with other local organizations. For more information about Peabody Rotary, visit: www.rotarypeabody.org. For this event, contact Curt Bellevance at: curt.bellavance@peabody-ma.gov, or Jeff Doherty, at: jdoherty@mhdpc.com 978-774-7123.
Red Cross critical blood drive
Blood supplies remain at a critical low and the American Red Cross is continuing its drive to expand opportunities for you to help save lives by helping to make it easier to give life-saving blood. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org to learn all about blood (Whole Blood, Power Blood, platelets and plasma) and more ways you can help make a difference by donating blood. Never donated blood before? Start by finding out if you’re eligible. You can also donate time as a Red Cross volunteer, donate money, or host a donation drive. Download the free blood donor app to hold the power to save lives in the palm of your hand. Text “BLOODAPP”to 90999 or download it from the App StoreSM or the Google PlayTM store.
Food for fines at the library
To meet seasonal needs, the Peabody Institute Library is offering the Food for Fines program from Feb. 1 to March 1. Donations of canned goods and other non-perishable items are accepted to clear overdue fines on Peabody-owned library materials. The program runs at all three Peabody library locations: the Main Library at 82 Main St., the South Branch Library at 78 Lynn St. and the West Branch Library at 603 Lowell St. Donations benefit Peabody’s Haven From Hunger. For more information, call 978-531-0100.
Calling all LEGO lovers
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, during school vacation for a LEGO “Make & Take” event co-hosted by Essex Heritage and the National Park Service at the NPS Regional Visitor Center, 2 New Liberty St., Salem, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will have the chance to make and take home their very own lighthouse keeper minifigure and mini Bakers Island Light. Space is limited, so reservations are required. Come celebrate the maritime heritage of Salem through the art of LEGO building!
Music in the round at me&thee
The me&thee welcomes Jim Trick and friends, Radoslav Lorkovic and Lisa Bastoni on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m., playing in the round in a celebration of song and musical kinship. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the me&thee, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead at 28 Mugford St. Tickets are $20 in advance and $23 at the door. Student tickets are $10, available online at www.meandthee.org or in person at the Spirit of 訐Bookstore or the Arnould Gallery in Marblehead. Refreshments, including homemade pastries, coffee, and teas, are available. The me & thee — one of the oldest continually running acoustic listening rooms in New England — is handicap friendly, is a smoke free environment, easily reached by MBTA bus. It is volunteer driven, non-profit, and sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead. Questions? call 781-631-8987 or visit: at www.meandthee.org.
eBay Selling Basics at Peabody Institute
Whether you’re starting your own business or cleaning out your closet, you can make eBay a source of income. On Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St. will host eBay Selling Basics, a class with tips and tools to sell your items to a worldwide market on eBay. This class covers the basics of selling on ebay, from research to shipping, for the hobbyist or serious entrepreneur. Just bring your questions and learn how to create the perfect professional listing, with eBay Community Influencer, Robbin Levin. Trained and certified by eBay University as an eBay Education Specialist in 2011, Levin, a single mother and former bracks and mortar retailer, brings current online selling information for eBay.
Peabody Rotary hosts ‘Taste of the North Shore’
The Rotary Club of Peabody will again hold its ‘Taste of the North Shore’ big fundraiser on Tuesday, March 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hilton on 50 Ferncroft Road, Danvers. Raffle tickets are $100 and include two admissions. Non-raffle admission is $40. Sample mouth-watering dishes from over 20 North Shore restaurants, plus local beer, wine, rum, and great entertainment make for a delicious evening, capped off with a drawing of a $10,000 Grand Prize. With only 300 tickets, the odds are good, and the winner needen’t be present at drawing time. Also included are: a silent auction for highly coveted prizes including vacations, sports memorabilia, gift certificates and more; a limited number of $20 mystery bags will be available, along with wine and beer raffles. Proceeds from the evening fund a range of valuable community projects. To donate items for auction, or purchase tickets, visit: www.peabodyrotarytaste.com, or speak directly with any Peabody Rotary member.
Salem State exhibition conjures ‘Our Tomorrow’
Salem State’s Winfisky Gallery, 352 Lafeyette St. in Salem, presents “Awaken: Conjuring Our Tomorrow,” a free group exhibition running to March 13. Curator Allison Maria Rodriguez has brought together eight Latina artists —Tatiana Arocha, Krista Caballero, Nayda Cuevas, Raquel Fornasaro, Lina Maria Giraldo, Dinora Justice, Evelyn Rydz, and Ana Maria Velasco—who explore climate justice issues, navigating between the mathematical and the fantastical, suggesting we must harness the power of both science and magic to generate a collective future. From computer programming to oil painting, these artists investigate our spiritual (dis)connection to the planet, and envision another tomorrow. Rodriguez will speak in the gallery on Feb. 19 at 12:30 p.m., followed by an opening reception at 2 p.m. A community reception will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 5 to 7 p.m. Exhibition Artists will present a panel discussion on March 11, 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Berry Library. The gallery is open Monday — Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This exhibition is sponsored by Salem State University’s art + design department and Center for Creative and Performing Arts (salemstate.edu/arts).
Beverly Public Library seeks volunteers
The Beverly Public Library is seeking a volunteer to work exclusively with our special collections a couple of hours per week. Duties include rehousing archival materials into folders and boxes, labeling, alphabetizing historical materials, creating indexes, and transcription. Interested? Contact Lisa Ryan at ryan@noblenet.org or 978-922-6062, ext. 2120.
House of the Seven Gables Welcome Home Days
Salem’s House of the Seven Gables, as part of The Gables annual Sunday winter open door ‘Welcome Home’ to North Shore residents, is offering free late winter tours so the region’s families can spend quality time in the iconic mansion with a seasoned guide, on a newly created house tour filled with fresh insights, fascinating historical anecdotes, and family friendly living history labs. Tour are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, with the living history labs between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Families must bring valid ID. Remaining Welcome Home Days are: Sunday, Feb. 23, Tri-Town: Sunday, March 1, Danvers: Sunday, March 8, Peabody: Sunday, March 15, Swampscott: Sunday, March 22, Lynn/Nahant. For more information, call 978-306-7003.
Grief Support group for kids
A Grief Support Group is being offered free by Care Dimensions for children and teens ages 4 to 18 who have experienced the death of someone close. Accompanied by parents or guardians, youngesters participate in small groups based on their age. At the same time, parents/guardians are invited to participate in a group focused on raising grieving children. Both groups are held at 16 Sylvan St., Danvers starting Tuesday, Feb. 25 and will meet on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month until June 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with a casual dinner included. Although there is no charge, registration is required before the Feb. 25 date due to limited space. Contact: 978-750-9335 or CAdler-Roth@CareDimensions.org.
Girls Who Code After-School
North Shore Community College (NSCC) invites girls in middle school (grades 6-8), with an interest in computer science, to join free Girls Who Code Club, an after-school program meeting Wednesday afternoons, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Feb. 5 to May 6 (with vacation breaks) on NSCC’s Lynn Campus, 300 Broad St., room LW304. Girls Who Code is a nonprofit to support and increase the number of young women in computer science by equipping them with computing skills necessary to pursue 21st century opportunities. Girls will learn about computer science concepts in a fun and safe environment, with a sisterhood of supportive peers and role models, and a chance to use their skills to positively impact their community. The curriculum includes activities for students with no computer science experience all the way up to college-level concepts. To apply or more information, contact Laura Rubin at lrubin@northshore.edu or at 978-762-4000, x4047.
Absentee ballots available
With the March 3 Presidential Primaries fast approaching, absentee ballots are now available in each city and town in Massachusetts. Voters who will be out of town on March 3rd or who have a disability or religious belief preventing them from voting at their polling place are eligible to vote by absentee ballot. Those who need a ballot mailed to them may send an absentee ballot application to their city or town hall. Family members may also complete the application on a voter’s behalf. Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin recommends submitting absentee ballot applications as soon as possible. Ballots must be delivered to the local election office by the close of polls on March 3rd in order to be counted. Voters who are able to visit their city or town hall during regular business hours may complete their absentee ballot in person in their local election office. Early voting will be available Feb. 24 to 28 to all voters, with no excuse required. Absentee ballot applications may be found at: www.sec.state.ma.us/ele.
Rock’n’Roman Fundraiser
Party like it’s 46 B.C. when the Salem Athenaeum throws a fundraising celebration of Leap year — Roman style — honoring the slightly longer solar year created by Julius Cæsar and the astronomer Sosigenes of Alexandria. The fun begins at 8 p.m. and rocks till 11 p.m., Feb. 29, in the Salem Five Community Room, 210 Essex St., Salem. For tickets, visit: www.salemathenaeum.net.
Explore Essex National Heritage Area
Essex Heritage is the non-profit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area is comprised of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. For more information, visit www.EssexHeritage.org or call (978) 740-0444.
Sense & Sensibility at the Crane Estate
Castle Hill Productions on the Crane Estate presents “Sense and Sensibility” Thursdays, March 12 and 19, at 7 p.m.; Fridays, March 6, 13 and 20, at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, March 7, 14, and 21, at 7 p.m.; and Sundays, March 8, 15 and 22, at 6 p.m. Based on the novel by Jane Austen, adapted by Kate Hamill, staged in the grandeur of the Great House, this humorous adaptation tells the story of the Dashwood sisters who are left penniless and without good marriage prospects after their father’s death. Whispered gossip, witty barbs, and reputations on the verge of ruin make this classic 18th-century tale resonate with a thoroughly modern sensibility. “Sense and Sensibility” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc. of New York. The Great House at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is at 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Space is limited and advanced reservations are recommended. Tickets are $28 for Trustees members, $35 for nonmembers. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978-356-4351 ext. 4015 for more information.
6th Annual Spring for the Trails
Join the 6th Annual Spring for the Trails half marathon on Saturday, May 9, beginning at 8 a.m. on beautiful trails, both single and double track, in Willowdale State Forest. See some of the trails included in the Stone Cat Marathon and experience many new trails you may not otherwise find. This course is 100% on trails! Divisions are: Men’s and Women’s 39 and Under, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. Online registration fee is $50 before May 4; $55 after May 4. You may register the day of race. Park at the Willowdale parking lot, across from Marini Farms, 259 Linebrook Road in Ipswich. Follow the path to the field, sign in, pick up your bib and t-shirt (T shirts are first come first served). Early pickup for registered runners at New England Running Co. at 43 Enon Street in Beverly on Friday, May 8. Questions? Email: office@ectaonline.org.
Greenbelt 2020 Films Highlight Farming
Greenbelt’s 2020 Film & Lecture Series “Food for Thought” is focusing on farming and food. With the help of local experts, the series is exploring food waste, urban agriculture, and sustainable and regenerative farming, showcasing two groups of local farmers: a panel of women in agriculture and a group of dairy farmers from North Andover. On Feb. 20, at the Salisbury Public Library, the series presents ‘ a film following a fourth-generation farming family in the Shenandoah Valley,who produce food without chemicals. Set in the stunning Shenandoah Valley, Polyface Farm has been named by Time Magazine among the most innovative in the world, feeding over 6,000 Virginia and West Virginia families, and supplying many restaurants. The film will be followed by a discussion with local regenerative farmers from Cedar Rock Gardens in Gloucester. Greenbelt will introduce a few of the remarkable women who farm in Essex County at a panel discussion at the Gould Barn in Topsfield on Feb. 27. The series concludes on March 29 at the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester with. “For information on all programs in the continuing series or to register, visit www.ecga.org/filmseries. For information on Greenbelt, which has protected nearly 17,800 acres of local land, visit ecga.org or call 978-768-7241.
History Alive at the Salem Inn
Does the Salem Inn really have spiritual activity? Decide for yourself on a weekend with Louisa Rogers, local historian and believer, and Cora Sprague-Fox, a local medium whose expertise in spiritualism and history can connect you to the Inn’s activity and the ghosts of Salem’s past. Who walks these halls unseen, and what are they trying to say? Experience the first collaboration of History Alive, Inc. and the Salem Inn in Art & Craft, where you can witness the living and spiritual worlds collide. Art & Craft begins a debut run of weekends from Feb. 21 to March 15, at the Salem Inn, 7 Summer St., Salem. History Alive, Inc. is committed to the production of new plays and theatrical scenarios based on true stories from the past, with all the modern conveniences of a 21st century boutique hotel. Tickets and rooms for the show-and-stay experience are available for customization through the Salem Inn at https://saleminnma.com/artandcraft/. Tickets are $40 each, plus room. The Salem Inn is pet and family friendly, with 40 guest rooms in three historic homes. Questions? Visit: https://www.historyalivesalem.com/
Post 63 fundraiser breakfast
The Walter Dombrowski Post 63 Polish Legion of American Veterans in Peabody will host a fundraiser breakfast on Sunday, March 15, at the Portuguese American War Veterans Hall, 103 Tremont St, Peabody. A full breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person and tables for eight may be reserved. All proceeds benefit PLAV Post 63. For tickets and information, please contact Lola Busta ta 978-5805592, or Ann and Walter Blazewicz at 978-5817999. Pst 63 honors the memory of Sergeant Walter Dombrowski, whio gave his life during WW11.
Swampscott’s ReachArts opens exhibit
Swampscott’s ReachArts Gallery, 89 Burrill St., will hold a free Walking in Meditation Exhibit from March 13 to 29, with a “Meet the Artist” reception and afternoon tea on Saturday, March 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. Leslie Ann Eliet will be exhibiting new prints, artist’s books and an installation. The current exhibition is the latest in a series of 17 Walking (Ink) Meditations, comprised of prints, installations and accordion books inspired by Japanese folding screens and albums. One piece spans some 33 feet. https://reacharts.org/event-3721908?CalendarViewType=1&SelectedDate=3/3/2020
Cost: Free. The works address the artist’s encounters with landscape in different parts of the world, as well as the marshes and woodland ponds of her home on the North Shore.
Krista Baroni in Concert
On Friday, March 13, the ReachArts Gallery at 89 Burrill St. in Swampscott presnts the music of Krista Baroni, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. An artist with two full length, independently released albums including “The Alabaster Girl,” which received national recognition, her sound, inspired by the Laurel Canyon singer-songwriters, is described as having “warm textures, great songwriting, and a timeless quality. “ A seasoned professional, she has performed throughout the Northeast and Southeast U.S and concluded her a European tour. Tickets are $12 at the door. For more information, visit: reacharts.org/event-3728927?CalendarViewType=1&SelectedDate=3/3/2020
Grammy nominee headlines North Shore Shelter Fest
The Marblehead Festival’s North Shore Shelter Fest — the annual live-music fundraiser to support local affordable housing initiatives of Harborlight Community Partners – will this year be held from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the First Baptist Church in Beverly. There will be a lineup of local star talents, with Grammy nominated Jon Butcher headlining. Hear Chin Friction, Bob Kramer Band, Andrew “Hacksaw” Harney, The Neighbors, Sweet Escape, Skylight Traveler, and the Endicott College Jazz/Rock Ensemble. All on one stage, all for a great cause. Advance tickets are available at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/fbcbeverly/333925
Questions? 508-932-5982. www.marbleheadfestival.org/press
Long Winterm, Short Film Fest
The Marblehead Festival of Arts’ Long Winter Short Film Festival unreels Wednesday, Feb. 19, with popcorn and refreshments at the Abbot Public Library, 235 Pleasant St. in Marblehead. This free event starts at 6:45 p.m. and includes works screened during the 2019 Summer MFoA Short Film Festival as well as thought-provoking original shorts. A Q&A with guest filmmakers follows the 90-minute show. Works range from comedy to the environment. One film, War Paint, took the Short Film Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. These are not commercial multiplex films, and parents should review them at: www.marbleheadfestival.org, which also provides information about our organization and volunteer opportunities.
Author Night at Salem State
On Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m., the Salem State writers series presents Kimberly McLarin at the Ellison Campus Center. 1 Meier Drive. McLarin is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Taming It Down (1999), Meeting of the Waters (2001), and Jump at the Sun (2006) and of the memoir Divorce Dog: Motherhood, Men, & Midlife. Her most recent book is Womanish: A Grown Black Woman Speaks on Life and Love. Additional information: salemstate.edu/arts or 978.542.6365.
Jazz after 5 a Salem State
On Friday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 pm. Salem State University presents Jazz after 5 with Grammy nominated Singer/ Songwriter Nicole Zuraitis in the Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. Ease into the weekend with this free concert by Zuraitis, who is capping an artists residency in Salem State’s music department with this event and will be joined by Colleen Clark on drums and Inbar Paz on bass. No reservations are required. Questions? salemstate.edu/arts or 978.542.6365.
Free computer classes
If you don’t have computer skills, you need help, and the computer classes at Peabody Institute’s South Branch are geared to give you all the help you need with the following classes: Computer Basics, when you just need to get started, 2 sessions, every other Saturday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Microsoft Word, when you need to put your thoughts on paper, second Wednesday of every month, 2 to 3 p.m.; and eBooks, free electronic books from the Library, customizable for desktop, laptop, tablet, Kindle or phone, the 2nd Monday of every month, from 2 to 3 p.m. For information/registration, call 978-531-3380, or come by any branch of the Peabody Institute Library, or access us online at https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Exploring Massachusetts through Birds
North Shore Community College (NSCC) presents “Flight Calls: Exploring Massachusetts through Birds,” Monday, March 2, 11 a.m. to noon, at the Danvers Campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, Math & Science building, room DS119. A slide show presentation with readings by author and NSCC Professor emeritus John Nelson, the presentation combines stories of the author’s birding experiences with an exploration of prime birding locations in Massachusetts, a brief history of bird study in our state and literature by writers including poets Emily Dickinson and Mary Oliver. Nelson mixes in some humor with a serious look at bird conservation and the future prospects for Massachusetts birds. Nelson is NSCC’s 2020 Visiting Writer and is currently teaching the course “Creative Nonfiction”at the Gloucester Writers Center.
Art exhibit at the Cloister Gallery
The Cloister Gallery is featuring a new show entitled “Black Lives Matter: A Struggle for Justice and Equality” an exhibition of small art quilts related to civil rights history and justice reform, through Monday, March 23. The gallery is handicap friendly and located at 135 Lafayette St., Marblehead. For more information, please call 781-631-4951 or visit standrewsmhd.org/cloistergallery.html.
Hemingway Papers
Political Journalist Frank Phillips, who chronicled his involvement helping the Cuban government preserve Ernest Hemingway’s papers from deterioration, shares his experiences in bridging a political gulf full of mistrust and suspicion. In the end, the power of Hemingway’s legacy overcame a hostile State Department and culminated in a long lunch with Fidel Castro. Hear all about it on March 12, when Phillips, a veteran Massachusetts political journalist and former State House bureau chief for the Boston Globe, takes the podium at the Salem Athenaeum is $10; $15 non-members; Free to students w/ID. The Salem Athenaeum is lcoated at 337 Essex St., Salem. Questions? Call 978-744-2540 or email Info@SalemAthenaeum.net.
The History of Maine and Logging’
On Tuesday, Feb 18, as part of its Lunchtime History Films, the Danvers Historical Society will screen the ‘History of Maine and Logging’ from noon to 1 p.m. at Tapley Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Bring your lunch, and although donations are appreciated, this is a free event. Questions? 978-777-1666 or: dhs@danvershistory.org, or visit: www.danvershistory.org/lunchtime-history-films-2/.
African-American history in Salem
On Thursday, Feb 20, as part of its Speaker Series, the Danvers Historical Society presents Giovani Alabiso discussing how African-Americans have made major contributions to the Greater Salem area by influencing policy, establishing businesses and leading the abolitionist movement. The presentation, which begins at 7 p.m., is free and open to all at Tapley Hall, 13 Page St. Learn about the Remond family, Charlotte Forten, Charles Augustus Benson, Black Joe, the abolitionist movement in Danvers and much more. For more information, visit: https://www.danvershistory.org/african-american-contributions-in-the-greater-danvers-salem-area.
Music in the Square
All are welcome to a night of jammin music in downtown Danvers on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., when the Danvers Historical Society presents “Music in the Square: An Evening of Entertainment” at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St. Bring your own instruments and feel free to bring amps or other equipment, as part of a group, or as a single performer. Please sign up at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0a4aaaa72ea3fe3-music.
Service Dogs, the movie
On Friday, Feb 28, as part of its Lunchtime History Films, the Danvers Historical Society will screen a film on Service Dogs and how they help those who need assistance from noon to 1 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Bring your lunch, and although donations are appreciated, this is a free event. Questions? 978-777-1666 or: dhs@danvershistory.org, or visit: www.danvershistory.org/lunchtime-history-films-2/.
Music and Comedy with Matt Farley
On Saturday, Feb. 29, the Danvers Historical Society hosts Danvers native Matt Farley in An Evening of Music and Comedy with Matt Farley from 7:30 to 9 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Farley, of Motern Media, has released some 20,000 songs, and performed on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. This free show includes his best songs, and some funny stories from an unusual entertainment career. For more information, call the Danvers Historical Society at 978-777-1666, or email: dhs@danvershistory.org, or visit: www.danvershistory.org/evening-music-comedy.
NSCC wins Military Friendly Designation
For the tenth consecutive year, North Shore Community College (NSCC) has received designation as a Military Friendly®School. The designation honors the top 20 percent of colleges, universities and trade schools doing the most to embrace America’s military as students and provide the information needed for opportunites in civilian careers and education. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-2021 survey, with 625 schools earning the designation. The list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com. For more information on what NSCC can offer the military, contact Kristine Babcock, Veteran’s Services coordinator, at kbabcock@northshore.edu or 978-762-4178.
Hip Hop Master Class
Hip Hop artist Shakia Johnson wil hold a Hip Hop master class on March 6, from 3:05 to 4:20 p.m. at Salem State University, and all skill levels are welcome. Johnson has choreographed and directed over 50 hip hop, modern and lyrical work performed around the country and has opened for concerts by Fat Joe, Jadakiss and Omarion. For more information, visit salemstate.edu/arts or call 978.542.6365.
Creative Writing series
Salem State University will host a writers workshop series on Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m., at the Ellison Campus Center, 1 Meier, with Kimberly McLarin, author of the critically-acclaimed novels Taming It Down (1999), Meeting of the Waters (2001), and Jump at the Sun (2006) and of the memoir Divorce Dog: Motherhood, Men, & Midlife. Her most recent book is Womanish: A Grown Black Woman Speaks on Life and Love. For more information, visit salemstate.edu/arts.
Jazz after 5 at Salem State
Singer and songwriter Nicole Zuraitis will be at Salem State University on Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m., in the Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. Ease into the weekend with this free concert by this Grammy nominated vocalist, pianist and composer. Zuraitis is capping an artist’s residency in Salem State’s music department with this event and will be joined by Colleen Clark on drums and Inbar Paz on bass. No reservations required. Additional information, visit salemstate.edu/arts or call 978-542-6365.
Bedroom Farce at Salem State
Bedroom Farce, Alan Ayckbourn’s critically acclaimed comedy full of wit and human observations, will be at Salem State’s Callan Studio Theatre, 352 Lafayette St, through Feb. 23. With a kind eye toward the love that binds couples together, the play is directed by Celena Sky April. Tickets are $20 general/$15 senior/under 18 free. There will be a prelude conversation with creative team on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 pm. Tickets and information, visit www.salemstatetickets.com or call 978-542-6365.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.