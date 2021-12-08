Salem’s new recycling options
Salem has partnered with TerraCycle to offer permanent collection bins to recycle items that would otherwise be thrown in the trash. These include empty used, dried Swiffer pads. all brands of reusable and disposable razors, blades and cartridges, and the flexible or rigid plastic packaging they come in, toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, mouthwash bottles, floss containers and soap and toothbrush packaging, deodorant containers and caps. empty writing instruments, glue sticks, watercolor dispensers, paint sets, and their flexible or rigid plastic packaging. Collection bins are located on the first floor of City Hall Annex, 98 Washington St., in the lobby area around the corner from the elevators, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. Questions? Contact Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672.
Salem’s Pioneer Village website
As part of its 2026 quadricentennial, Salem is launching a website for the Pioneer Village signature park project, proposed to relocate Pioneer Village from Forest River Park to the Camp Naumkeag site. The new site will help protect from climate change and incorporate resiliency elements. In addition, the new location provides the opportunity to expand the area and topics of historical interpretation, while allowing for upgrades for accessibility. The website— www.salem.com/pioneervillage — includes presentations, an FAQ, timeline, updates, and plans as they developed. Salem’s signature parks initiative (www.salem.com/signatureparks) is a major investment in the City’s largest and most enjoyed public parks and open spaces, focused on creating an enduring legacy for the Salem 400 quadricentennial in 2026.
Greater Salem Ballet’s Nutcracker
The Greater Salem Ballet Company (GSBC) dancers and Performing Arts Academy students from 8 North Shore towns will perform their annual Nutcracker on Saturday, Dec. 11, at noon and 4 p.m. at the Lynn Auditorium, at Lynn City Hall. This Christmas classic is for children of all ages, and the magic begins when one walks through the beautifully decorated marble entrance and continues on stage, with Marblehead’s Olivia Hodgkinson dancing the lead, under the seasoned direction of Seanna Chmura and Susan Byrne. Tickets starts at $25, and may be purchased at: http://www.lynnauditorium.com/
Repertory Dance Ensemble at Endicott
Dancers of the Repertory Dance Ensemble will perform original works created by Endicott College faculty. It’s the 6th Faculty Showcase, with works choreographed by Chantall Doucett, Kara Fili, Julie Pike Edm, Alie Romano, Joseph Jefferies, and Nikki Sao Pedro-Welch on stage at the Rose Theatre, 406 Hale St., Beverly. Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. General Admission $10; Senior citizens and students of other institutions $5; ECID holders free. Masks a must for all. Tickets at: www.eventbrite.com/e/endicott-college-repertory-dance-ensemble-presents-the-faculty-showcase-tickets-168306040899.
St. Ann’s Parish Christmas raffle
Tickets are now available for St. Ann’s Parish 2021 Christmas Raffle. Grand prize is $1,000; second prize is $100; third prize is $75 Toomey’s Cleaners Gift Card; and fourth and fifth prizes are $50 cash. The drawing is Sunday, Jan. 9, at St Ann’s Parish, Peabody, following Sunday Mass. A suggested donation is $5 a ticket, available before and after St Ann’s weekend Masses. Ask an usher, contact the parish office at 712 Lowell St., Peabody, or call 978-531-1480. Checks checks made payable to “St. Ann’s Parish.” Return the printed portion of the ticket with your check. Deadline is Friday, Jan. 7. St Ann’s is located on Lynn Street, South Peabody.
Christmas Fair set for Dec. 11
Saint Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Daughters of the Americas will hold a Christmas Fair at 23 Conant St., Danvers, on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with baked goods, raffles, crafts, jewelry, plants and Christmas arrangements, gift mugs, a lottery scratch ticket board, and more. Enter by the chapel door on Franklin Street. Social distancing and masks are a must.
Friends of Beverly Animals calendar
Just in time for holiday gift giving, the Friends of Beverly Animals 2022 calendar is now on sale. Proceeds help to cover veterinarian costs, care and supplies for the local homeless that the Friends rescue. Payment for calendars must be either by cash or check. The calendar may be found at Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St., 978-927-2122; Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St., 978-969-3460; DogSpa, 45 Enon St., 978-922-9227; and Sally’s (beauty salon), 132 Enon St., 978-969-3834. For more information, visit friendsofbeverlyanimals.org, call 978-927-4157, or email fobacalendar@gmail.com.
Winter Farmers’ Market Dec. 18
The Community House in Hamilton is hosting a new winter farmers market Dec. 18, from noon to 3 p.m., on its lawn, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton. Vendors include Al’s Hives and Honey products; Beet Your Best vegan and gluten-free energy bars and granola; Candles by Erin; made to order French crepes; Iron Ox Farm organics; Living Soil Gardens salad greens; Marshview Farm root veggies, greens and eggs; Moonlight Farm locally raised meats; Rocket Fuel Pestos in the Community House kitchen; Valicenti Pasta Farm farmstead pasta sauces, gourmet ravioli, unique fresh pasta, ready-to-cook lasagna. Visit www.communityhouse.org.
Wilder at Salem State University
Through Dec. 12: Salem State University presents Pulitzer prize winning play “The Skin of Our Teeth,” by Thornton Wilder, in the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts. 356 Lafayette St. Farce, burlesque and satire, as family narrowly escapes one disaster after another. Tickets are: $15 general/$10 seniors/free for college students and under 18. Purchase at www.salemstatetickets.com.
Art at the South Branch Library
The art of Sheila Farren Billings are on display at the Peabody Institute Library South Branch through Dec. 27. The exhibit can be viewed during the library’s open hours. and works are available for purchase. An award-winning local artist and author/illustrator of five children’s books, her work has been featured in numerous shows and galleries around the North Shore. The exhibit is free and all are welcome, but masks must be worn by all over the age of 5. Billings’ website is at http://sheilabillings.com/ Questions? contact atitus@noblenet.org or 978-531-3380 ext. 11. The library is located at 78 Lynn St., Peabody.
Ballet’s Coats and PJs drive
Now in its 50th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet and North Shore Civic Ballet are collecting winter coats and pajamas for those in need during or as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donate new or gently used winter coats for all ages and new pajamas for children ages 0 to 6 years, through Saturday, Dec. 11. For more information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. Follow MSB on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MSB_ballet.
Rekindle Shabbat
Jewish and interfaith families with children, teens and younger, are invited to pause to enjoy Shabbat in your homes with the Rekindle Shabbat community. Three Fridays in 2022 are designated as Rekindle Shabbat dates — Jan. 14, March 4, and May 6. Families new to Rekindle Shabbat will receive a beautiful Shabbat kit stocked with Shabbat candles, candlesticks, a wine cup, a challah cover, a tzedakah box, and instructions on how to use them. Fully-cooked, free delicious Shabbat dinners are also an option, for pick-up at Levine’s Kosher Market in Peabody when you register for Rekindle Shabbat. Families are welcome to invite a family (Jewish or interfaith) with children to do Rekindle Shabbat, free and open to Jewish and interfaith families in Lappin Foundation’s PJ Library service area: children, teens and younger. For information/registration, visit: LappinFoundation.org or contact Lynne Krasker Schultz at Lynne@LappinFoundation.org or 978-414-7699.