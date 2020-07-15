Marblehead
Benjamin Smith, George MacDonald, Mirabella Vulikh and Barbara Sogolof have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
Alexandra Balunas has been named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Jack Garrett, a junior majoring in electrical engineering, was named a presidential scholar for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.
Hansen Hundahl, Alex Rosen and Jasmine Variam has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Sarah Cullen has been named to the dean’s list at Lasell University in Auburndale for the spring 2020 semester.
Middleton
Matthew Zahar has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
Lian Painchaud has been named to the dean’s list at Lasell University in Auburndale for the spring 2020 semester. A recent graduate, Painchaud also received the institution’s Book Award in Hospitality. The award is presented to a graduating senior in each major who has demonstrated a commitment to excellence.
The following residents have been named to the dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly: Cristina Basile, Kayla Clifford, Zachary D’Orlando, Alexander Karras, Richard LeMay, Kiley Lombardi, Alexis Mortellite, Olivia Mortellite, Macey Powell, Athan Reppas, and Alessia Trodella.
Peabody
Megan Truesdale has graduated summa cum laude from Becker College in Worcester with a Bachelor of Science in applied computer science.
Marlana Winschel and Lauren Maloney have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
Matthew Murphy has been named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Janine Goggin, a sophomore majoring in biology/psychology, was named a presidential scholar for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.
Sophia Simmons and Kathryn DiGiulio have been named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Shannon Grafton, Christopher Belliveau, Jaqueline Cordeiro, Nicklas Gird, Valentina Ferrara, Sarah Lake, Nicolas Manganiello, Brianna Ricker, Sofia Rodriguez and Olivia Diogo have been named to the dean’s list at Lasell University in Auburndale for the spring 2020 semester.
The following residents have been named to the dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly: David Adelino, Ashley Baker, Troy Belleville, Robert Bruno, Kirsten Buckley, Erica Buttiglieri, Kayla Connolly, Madison Conrad, Erin Corrigan, Talia Costa, Jayna Costello, Alexa Flewelling, Hannah French, Brittany Gaudette, Madison Hentosh, Koby Hirschaut, Mikayla Kaufman, Brandon McCauley, Gabrielle Morton, Seth Rawls, and Devin Rich.
Douglas Arcanjo Da Silva Santos has received a bachelor’s degree in criminology and sociology from Assumption College in Worcester.
Salem
Maria Meimeteas, Christos Meimeteas, and Stephen Jacobs have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
Emily Stephenson, Robyn Hendry and Lexi Howard have been named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.