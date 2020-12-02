Several post offices on the North Shore and Cape Ann are extending their weekend hours this month for customers to mail gifts and other packages, buy postage for holiday cards, or take care of other shipping needs.
On Saturdays, Dec. 12 and 19, the post offices at 15 Dale Ave., Gloucester and 39 Broadway, Rockport will be open until 1 p.m.; the Salem Post Office at 2 Margin St. will stay open until 3 p.m.; and the Peabody Post Office at 4 Essex Center Drive will remain open until 4 p.m.
The post offices in Gloucester and Peabody will also be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, Dec. 13 and 20.
The Postal Service recommends the following send-by dates for arrival by Christmas:
Dec. 15: USPS Retail Ground Service
Dec. 18: First-Class Mail Service
Dec. 19: Priority Mail Service
Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express Service
Mailing products, postage, labels and customs forms are also available online at usps.com.