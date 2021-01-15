Although COVID-19 is keeping people from gathering this year, North Shore communities have still planned virtual events to honor and celebrate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. Here are a few of the events taking place.
Beverly
The Beverly Human Rights Committee will host a virtual Martin Luther King remembrance Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. The program will be broadcast live on BevCam Channel 8 as well as online at beverlyhumanrights.org. The event will feature a montage of videos gathered from Beverly students, and remarks from Mayor Mike Cahill; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Abu Toppin; Beverly Public Schools Director of Opportunity, Access and Equity Andre Morgan; and author, poet and professor January Gill O'Neil.
Danvers
The Danvers Human Rights and Inclusion Committee will hold a virtual Martin Luther King Day tribute on Monday with live airings on Danvers Community Access Television at 2 and 6 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on DCAT's YouTube channel at 2 p.m. Speakers include state Sen. Joan Lovely, state Rep. Sally Kerans, Town Manager Steve Bartha, Superintendent Lisa Dana, Select Board Chair Dan Bennett, Town Meeting Member Mike Powers, and committee Chair Dr. Dutrochet “Dee” Djoko. The 2021 Drum Major for Justice Award will be presented to Dr. J. Keith Motley, consultant to the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts and former chancellor of UMass Boston. In 2016, he was named one of Boston’s 100 Most Influential People of Color.
Salem
Salem State University will hold its weeklong Martin Luther King celebration Jan. 18-22. On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Center for Civic Engagement and the MLK/BHM Collaborative will host a virtual presidential inauguration watch party starting at 11:30 a.m. Later that day, at 5:30 p.m., the annual Freedom March and Candlelight Vigil will be held virtually starting at 5:30 p.m. and feature opening remarks, video presentations, performances, an open mic, and more. On Friday, Jan. 22, a convocation and keynote address by civil rights activist Angela Davis will take place virtually at 1 p.m. This event will announce and recognize the recipients of the 2021 MLK Leadership Award. For more information or to register to attend, visit www.salemstate.edu/MLKcelebration.
