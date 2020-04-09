In Salem, there were 117 reported cases of residents who have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Thursday at 4 p.m.
Three Salem residents have died from the virus.
Peabody was reporting 161 cases on Thursday while there were 113 positive cases in Beverly, with at least seven residents succumbing to COVID-19.
Danvers officials report 134 cases confirmed in their town.
Also as of Wednesday, there were a combined 48 confirmed coronavirus cases at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, up eight from the day before. Six of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
There were another 42 suspected cases (4 in ICU), and 27 cases of confirmed employees at those hospitals.
Masks mandatory
The Salem Board of Health issued an order Thursday requiring the use of face coverings by members of the public when entering a grocery store, picking up food from a restaurant, or entering other essential businesses that remain open. More information is available at www.salem.com/home/news/additional-emergency-order-salem-board-health.
The order also, among other actions, requires face coverings be worn by any employee interacting with the public, any resident of a multi-unit residential property when in a common space, and extends the state’s order limiting the number of people in a grocery store to also apply to all other open retail establishments.
No April vacation for Beverly schools
There will be no April vacation for Beverly schools this year. Superintendent Suzanne Charochak announced Thursday that the School Committee voted to continue with remote learning from April 21-24, which were scheduled to be vacation days.
Charochak said that 80% of the more than 1,800 parents who responded to a survey were in favor of continuing remote learning instead of vacation. Students will be off on Monday, April 20, which is Patriots Day. The last scheduled day of school is now June 19.
Fines for COVID-19 littering of virus-contaminated items in Salem
The Salem Police will fine those caught littering masks, gloves, or other potentially virus-contaminated items under both the City’s anti-littering ordinance and the public nuisance ordinance as they “create a hazardous or physically offensive condition” to the public.
Fines of $100 will be issue for a first offense, $300 for a second offense, and $600 for a third offense.
Moulton seeks grocery workers designation
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, has written Gov. Charlie Baker urging Massachusetts designate grocery store workers as emergency personnel as he praised Baker's efforts to protect these workers, including occupancy guidelines for stores and childcare.
The move, Moulton said, would open up grocery store workers to priority testing for COVID-19 and personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves. The call comes after the death from COVID-19 of one of Moulton's constituents, Vitalina Williams, a 59-year-old part-time cashier at Market Basket in Salem and a full-time employee at Walmart in Lynn.
Peabody issues new mandates
Peabody's Board of Health has issued new mandates to essential retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure shoppers and employees keep their distance to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
Under the emergency order, essential retailers must limit the number of shoppers and staff at any given time, and they must also establish "maximum occupancy loads." Stores are now required to post maximum occupancy at entrances. It also calls for customers to queue at least 6 feet apart. The mandates also forbid re-usable bags in favor of single-use bags at no cost to shoppers. The mandate also requires that and requires any part of the store that requires extra staffing for non-essential services be closed.
Sorry kids: The order also temporarily bans ice cream trucks from plying Peabody streets.
Danvers bans eviction
To keep people from losing their place to live during the pandemic, the Danvers Board of Health Monday ordered a temporary moratorium on eviction enforcement for both residential and commercial properties.
Housing courts have been ordered closed for nonemergency matters, so eviction proceedings could not take place until after they reopen. The town's order also limits access to apartments for inspections and showings. Landlords can still access them for repairs or life-threatening emergencies. The order also bans open house showings, though it does allow for private showings "if social distancing measures are used." Visitors to an open house must limit touching surfaces, which must be cleaned between visits.
Danvers gives taxpayers time
Danvers is extending due dates for real estate and personal property tax payments and applications for exemptions, along with waiving interest on certain town tax bills paid by June 30.
The due date to apply for certain tax exemptions has been extended to June 1. The town plans to waive interest and penalties for late payments on a wide-range of bills that are due on or after March 10 with a late payment made before June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.