North Shore Veterans Day 2020 events

This year, Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11. With world events impacting the ability to gather in person, many Veterans Day events have been canceled or modified to a virtual format for 2020. Public schools; city, town, state and federal offices; public libraries, post offices, and most banks will be closed. Restaurants, convenience stores, liquor stores, retail stores will be open. Trash pickup will be delayed one day. The MBTA is operating on a regular weekday schedule. Below is a list of how some North Shore communities are showing their appreciation for those who served in the armed forces.
Danvers: Due to COVID-19, a socially distanced military-style rolling procession will be held, along with a virtual ceremony to honor those in the community who served in the military. The caravan, organized by the Danvers Police Department, kicks off at 9 a.m. in front of Town Hall on Sylvan Street with police cruisers, fire trucks and first responder vehicles. Singer Annie Brobst, winner of the 2019 New England Music Awards Live Act of the Year, will sing a patriot ballad. Jeannine Nash will speak of her father and five brothers who served in World War II or Korea. A rolling photo presentation of Danvers veterans will also be featured at 11 a.m. on DCAT’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Middleton: Middleton Veterans Services will observe Veterans Day at the memorials at the Flint Public Library, 1 S. Main St. at 11 a.m. Social distancing will be mandatory. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
Salem: A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. and can be watched live on the city’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/cityofsalemma. It will also be aired on Salem Access Television. Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, state Sen. Joan Lovely and state Rep. Paul Tucker will offer remarks. Guest speaker is Salem native and U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran Capt. Stanley Burba. Veterans, families and friends are invited to share a veteran story in the Facebook and SATV comment sections.
Topsfield: A gathering of veterans will be held on the Veterans Memorial Green at 11 a.m. A brief service will honor veterans from Topsfield who have been lost in the past year. All Topsfield veterans, families and residents are welcome to attend. Please observe safe COVID-19 practices.
Veterans Town Hall: Salem Congressman Seth Moulton will hold his annual Veterans Town Hall event online at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live. Visit www.facebook.com/RepMoulton for more information.
||||