PEABODY — Northeast Arc's Black Box Theater may have gone dark to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Wednesday, it once more took center stage, in the midst of the crisis.
The Foster Street performance and event space is being used as a warehouse and distribution point for critical supplies in order to protect health care workers and others supporting people with intellectual or physical disabilities.
The Danvers-based nonprofit human services agency, which runs the theater at its ArcWorks Community Art Center, has taken the lead in organizing a shipment of $190,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) for itself and about two dozen of its sister organizations, said Tim Brown, Northeast Arc's director of innovation and strategy.
Organizations such as the state Department of Developmental Services, Life Links in Lowell, Arc of Opportunity in Fitchburg and the Arc of the South Shore were scheduled to pick up the equipment they had ordered on Wednesday. Minuteman Arc was the first to show up with a van to pickup some masks and gloves.
The PPE used by Northeast Arc in its group homes, which provide round-the-clock residential care now that residents are sheltered within them all day. The equipment will also be going home to those with disabilities who live with older parents.
"This equipment will help keep our individuals and our staff safe," Brown said.
With the coronavirus so easily spread, he said, "this material we were able to bring in is really going to be saving people's lives over time."
Northeast Arc paid for the supplies up front, and other organizations will reimburse it, Brown said.
"Everyone made a financial commitment to this. One organization just had to take the lead and front the money," he explained.
At the end of March, Northeast Arc secured 630 64-ounce jugs of hand sanitizer from Tobacco Road Distillers and sold it at cost to more than two dozen like-minded organizations.
The agency received a partial shipment of the equipment Monday, and several organizations arranged to pick up what they had ordered on Wednesday. The shipment included 20,000 three-layer masks, 4,000 face shields and 200 boxes of gloves, said spokesperson Dave Thomson. They are expecting a shipment of sought-after gowns later this week.
Northeast Arc sourced the equipment from outside the typical medical supply chain, Thomson said, including a promotional marketing company, a beauty supply company and a flooring company. They are awaiting a shipment of masks from athletic apparel maker New Balance.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by Kathy Pearson, who works at the Hogan Regional Center in Danvers, came by. The center is run by the Department of Developmental Services. The vehicle, however, could barely fit the boxes of masks and face shields that had been ordered. To make the items fit, the equipment was taken out of the boxes and loaded into plastic bags so they could be stuffed into the black SUV.
"It's awesome," Pearson said, "because we are doing a whole unit just for COVID patients."
"The Department of Developmental Services is a huge partner of ours," Brown said, "and they also support many other smaller organizations that may have not been on the initial email list that are local to this area, as well as families in the area as well."
On hand to help out with the PPE distribution was Lisa Geczi, the manager of the Black Box Theater.
"We know that some people are unable to have access to these resources," Geczi said, "so it's great to be here just helping out and using our theater for whatever we can."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.