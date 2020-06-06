SALEM — "Saying Black Lives Matter is not good enough," Frank Robinson told the crowd of several hundred people filling Salem Common Saturday morning. "Not being killed is not good enough."
What Robinson, who is bi-racial, hopes to see come from protests that have spread like wildfire through the country over the past two weeks, following the death of George Floyd, is lasting change in people's hearts and minds.
"Black Lives Matter has been world-changing and good, but I want you to live like black lives matter, I want you to vote like black lives matter...to engage like black lives matter," said Robinson, who graduated in May from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary.
"I want you to live like they matter to you," he said, referring to Floyd and other African Americans who have been killed in recent police shootings.
The protest, one of several to occur in Salem and other North Shore communities over the weekend, saw many young families and students in attendance — a broad cross-section of the community — all peacefully gathering with homemade signs, wearing face masks, and trying to keep their distance from each other as much as possible in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
A small handful of speakers, which included Salem schoolteachers, addressed numerous issues, starting with Salem's own history with witch hysteria, racial and economic inequality, and the recent controversial Twitter post by a Salem police captain on the department's account.
Omar Longos, a Salem High School teacher, said Capt. Kate Stephens' tweet, which ridiculed Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker for permitting thousands of protesters to gather last weekend while many COVID-19 restrictions are still in place on businesses and the public, highlights a larger societal problem.
He likened it to a debate over "all lives matter or black lives matter." "It's both because black lives are part of all lives," Longos said. "Saying all lives matter is equal to saying black lives don't matter."
"I saw a man murdered," he said, referring to video footage of Floyd's death by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. "It was brutal." And when the officers involved picked up and went about their day, and when there is a "routine taking of life", he said — "That's gotta stop now. Police are supposed to serve and protect all of us."
Racial disparities permeate education and health care, as well, he said. "We have to stand together as one. People who say all lives matter aren't being true to their word."
"When black lives don't matter, all our lives matter a little less," said Robinson. "What I'm feeling right now is complicated."
He explained that his parents — a white pastor from California who fell in love with a black woman from Alabama — experienced threats and violence because of their mixed marriage and chose to move from Alabama to Florida, when he was born in the late 1980s. At age 5, he watched Los Angeles police officers brutally beat Rodney King on TV.
He watched the footage of Chauvin putting his knee on the back of Floyd's neck, and again was heartbroken, just as he was in 2017, then a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, at seeing a photo of Jordan Edwards, an unarmed 15-year-old who was fatally shot in the back of the head by a police officer in Texas.
Robinson turned his remarks to the Bible, saying commands to love our neighbors are all throughout the scriptures. He briefly summarized the parable of the Good Samaritan, in which a man was "beaten within an inch of his life like Rodney King," but ignored by other people on the road, until one man had mercy on him and cared for him.
"Who's the neighbor in the story? Clearly the one who showed mercy," Robinson said. "I want you to be willing to be a neighbor to me."
Toward the end of the demonstration, nearly the entire crowd knelt down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in memory of George Floyd.
Among the crowd, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll took it all in.
"There's so many young people here," she remarked. "I think it's really important that we listen, that we learn, and that we act. I think racism is definitely ingrained in so many systems from education to health care and...it's not going to be unusual that it might happen within a stop with a police officer.
"We can't say that it doesn't happen here. It happens everywhere," she said.
Driscoll was also heartened at the large turnout on the Common.
"It's a lot of the folks we don't normally see at City Hall public hearings, so it's a voice that we don't hear from as often as we'd like to," she said. "I'm glad they're here."