Notorious North Shore robbery suspect seeks release

SALEM — Prosecutors in two counties are opposing the release of a man they say still poses both a flight risk and a danger to the public, but whose attorneys say will die unless he's moved out of a state prison hospital where he's contracted COVID-19.
Raymond Wallace, 42, was seriously injured in a shootout with two Middlesex County correctional officers during an escape attempt at a Boston hospital in 2013.
Since then, he's been held at the prison ward of the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain.
Now, he's among dozens of prisoners who are asking to be released due to the pandemic.
Wallace is awaiting trial in both Suffolk Superior Court for the escape try and shooting, and in Salem Superior Court, where he's charged with two meticulously planned and unusually violent armed robberies in Peabody and Salem, as well as on multiple weapons charges and violating his probation in a 2001 armed burglary in Waltham.
In both robberies, prosecutors say, Wallace drove stolen cars to the businesses, donned a flesh-colored latex mask similar to the ones used by robbers portrayed in the 2010 Ben Affleck film "The Town," confronted workers at gunpoint as they were closing up for the night and leaving, and then demanded that they lead him to the money.
In December, 2010, it was a Borders Books and Music in Peabody, where four workers were forced to lead him to a cash room; in March 2011, it was a PetSmart in Salem, where a manager was confronted in the parking lot and forced to return to the store and open a safe, prosecutors say.
After both robberies, Wallace drove the stolen cars to a remote area of Salem, less than a mile from the condo where he was living, and set them on fire, police say.
After his arrest, police located a cache of weapons and police-style tactical gear in Wallace's car, garage and condo. More guns were later found hidden inside speaker cabinets by a crew hired to clean out the condo unit, according to a subsequent indictment.
Wallace's crimes, then-Salem Superior Court judge David Lowy suggested in 2014, when he offered him a 20-year prison term, may have been motivated not by the money but by a "thrill with criminal activity."
Last week, however, a Suffolk Superior Court judge granted Wallace's request to be released, reducing his $1 million bail in the escape and shooting to personal recognizance. Wallace is now asking a judge in Essex County to do the same.
Prosecutors are fighting the move.
"The defendant should not be released," Essex County prosecutor A.J. Camelio wrote in a memorandum opposing Wallace's request. "He has a long history of violence. He is facing extremely lengthy, mandatory minimum state prison sentences in multiple jurisdictions. He likely has multiple firearms that were never recovered by the police. He has tried to escape. He has shot law enforcement officers. There are no conditions of release that would guarantee the safety of the public or that would ensure that the defendant would ever return to court. His release should be denied."
Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, who shortly after taking office discovered that his department had spent approximately $2 million guarding Wallace until the state Department of Corrections agreed to take over the task, called the move to release him "outrageous."
But Wallace's lawyers say that keeping Wallace at the Shattuck amounts to a violation of his constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment.
"You wouldn't believe it if you saw him," said his lawyer in the Salem and Peabody cases, Raymond Buso. "He had done some pretty horrible things, allegedly, nine years ago. He is no longer that person."
"He's going to die," said Buso. "He's never going to recover from these injuries. It's only a question of when and under what circumstances."
"The circumstances for him now are very, very severe," said David Grimaldi, his lawyer in the Suffolk case.
Grimaldi said Suffolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone was aware of the facts of the case, as outlined by a prosecutor and in an earlier decision finding Wallace not medically competent to stand trial when she issued her decision, which included a 14-day delay so that Wallace could be quarantined before being transferred to a rehabilitation center. Cannone also said it appears that Wallace likely will never be able to stand trial in the crimes.
Grimaldi appealed the 14-day delay to a Supreme Judicial Court justice on Wednesday.
Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins' office, which had agreed to a request hold the hearing nine days earlier than originally scheduled, argued against Wallace's release during the April 14 hearing but did not file a written memorandum.
Then, on Friday, her office filed a cross-petition with the SJC challenging Cannone's decision to release Wallace.
“My office vehemently opposed any bail reduction for Mr. Wallace," Rollins said in a press release early Friday evening.
