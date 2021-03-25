North Shore Community College is freezing tuition and fees for students this fall.
The college's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to keep the same rates as fiscal 2021 in fiscal 2022, on the recommendation of interim President Nate Bryant, who cited varied challenges for many students due to the pandemic.
“Given the COVID challenges our students have faced and continue to face, and the implications on their academics, families and work, adding an additional burden of increased fees would make it increasingly difficult to meet their educational goals," Bryant said in a statement. "At this time, NSCC is in a financial position where an increase in tuition and fees is not warranted.”
Board members unanimously passed a motion to that end.
Tuition and fees now total $223 per credit, according to NSCC, which means a full-time student taking 15 credits for two semesters, would pay $6,690 in tuition and general fees.
In a similar vein, trustees at Salem State University voted in late January to freeze tuition and fees for undergraduate students in the coming school year. UMass President Marty Meehan has also recommended freezing tuition for a second straight year for all in-state undergraduate students at UMass schools, citing similar concerns.
At NSCC, eligible students also will continue to receive more than $20 million in federal, state, private, and college-funded financial aid in fiscal 2022, according to the college. College-funded financial aid, primarily scholarships and grants, has increased by $71,000 or 13% over the last five years, the college said. NSCC has also disbursed more than $2.5 million to students in COVID-related funding.
“While NSCC and other public higher education institutions face revenue shortages due to pandemic-related financial challenges, we need to do everything within our power to ensure high quality education is within financial reach of our students, and that they can retain and complete their academic goals,” said Bryant.
North Shore Community College is a two-year school based in Lynn with a campus in Danvers. Its student enrollment in 2020 was about 10,000, down from 13,500 five years ago, according to its website.