DANVERS — A nurse from Haverhill pleaded guilty Monday to diluting morphine meant for patients at two nursing homes in Danvers and Amesbury where she had worked between 2016 and last year.
Brianna Duffy, 32, is facing up to 10 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on Sept. 14.
Duffy pleaded guilty to one count each of tampering with a consumer product and acquiring a drug by fraud or deception.
Duffy, whose nursing license is now suspended, was working as a nurse at Maplewood Care and Rehabilitation in Amesbury in 2016 and 2017 when two bottles of morphine that had been earmarked for a patient were later found to have been diluted. The 68-year-old patient had already been transferred out of the facility when the bottles were checked. Duffy subsequently tested positive for the drug and was fired.
However, she later ended up working at Hunt Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Danvers in March 2019, as a nurse. While caring for an 89-year-old hospice patient, Duffy stole morphine from a bottle and then replaced the missing drug with another liquid so that it wouldn't be noticed. Later, the contents of the bottle were tested and found to have been diluted down to 26% concentration of morphine. Prosecutors said the patient suffered needlessly as a result of her untreated pain.
