Nurses at a Massachusetts hospital plan to picket outside the front entrance to protest what they say is a lack of safe staffing, protection and support from management.
The informational picket by nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester is scheduled for Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to a statement from the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
St. Vincent nurses have filed more than 360 official reports of conditions that jeopardized the safety of their patients, and more than 100 have left the hospital because of the conditions, the union said.
St. Vincent is operated by Dallas-based Tenet Health.
“We have tried for months to convince our administration and the Tenet corporation to provide us with the resources we need to keep the public safe, yet they only make things worse,” St. Vincent nurse and union official Marlena Pellegrino said in a statement. “Now we are taking to the streets with this picket to alert the public and the community of our concerns as they have the most to lose if Tenet doesn’t alter its dangerous practices — our patients lives are on the line.”
A message seeking comment was left Sunday with a St. Vincent spokesperson.
