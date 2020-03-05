SALEM — A now-former nursing assistant at Beverly's Blueberry Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare began pleading her innocence directly to a judge during a hearing Thursday.
"They're lying," Sherley Delmas yelled, interrupting prosecutor Maria Markos's description of the evidence in the case. "It didn't happen. Please, your honor, help me. Please help me."
Delmas then began to cry. "I'm sick and tired of these lies," Delmas continued. "I'm not a criminal. They lie about me."
At the hearing, Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit was being asked to allow Delmas's lawyer to look at mental health and neurological reports on a patient who was injured, allegedly by Delmas, in August 2018.
The rest of the hearing was postponed after Delmas' outburst.
Delmas, 44, of 20 Blaine Ave., Beverly, is charged with assault and battery causing injury to a person 60 or older in the Aug. 30, 2018, incident.
The patient, a man in his 60s who suffers from several medical conditions, was screaming and bleeding when other employees rushed to his room, according to a police report. The man told other employees and investigators that Delmas had been assisting him by holding a urinal bottle when she pushed it against his scrotum and twisted it, causing a wound.
Delmas's attorney, Patrick Regan, said records that the nursing home had apparently inadvertently turned over, above and beyond the scope of a court order issued earlier in the case, suggest that the man may be suffering from cognitive or neurological issues that call his reliability as a witness into question.
Markos, the prosecutor, was in the midst of her argument opposing the request, telling Tabit that co-workers of Delmas heard the man screaming and found blood and a wound to his scrotum. "He didn't imagine it," said Markos, who told the judge that Delmas was also going in and out of the room as co-workers were attending to the man.
That's when Delmas spoke up.
Tabit asked if Delmas needed time to compose herself and called for a break in the hearing.
The rest of the hearing was postponed until March 27.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
