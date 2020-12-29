BOSTON — The U.S. Attorney has reached a settlement with the operator of eight nursing homes, including facilities in Peabody and Marblehead, over allegations that the company turned away potential patients because they were suffering from opioid addiction.
The agreement with Southborough-based Alliance Health and Human Services is the third such agreement since 2018 between the government and nursing facilities over allegations that nursing homes were violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Alliance operates two facilities on the North Shore: Alliance Health at Rosewood in Peabody, which has 135 beds, and Alliance Health at Devereux in Marblehead, a 64-bed facility.
The law protects individuals who are being treated for Opioid Use Disorder. According to the U.S. Attorney, however, at least 350 patients seeking admission to Alliance facilities were turned down because they were receiving medication-assisted treatment with methadone or buprenorphine.
"These individuals were seeking admission to the facilities for health issues unrelated to their addiction, but also required that the facilities administer those treatments as they would administer any other medication," the U.S. Attorney's office said in a press release announcing the agreement on Tuesday.
The company was assessed a $50,000 civil penalty, of which $40,000 will be suspended and waived if Alliance complies with the conditions in the agreement, including adopting a non-discrimination policy and training for employees involved in the admissions process.
The U.S. Attorney had previously brought similar complaints against other nursing home operators, including Charlwell House and Athena Health Care systems.
Efforts to reach someone for comment at Alliance Health Care were unsuccessful on Tuesday.
