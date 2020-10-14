PEABODY — A New York man is facing a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison and likely deportation to the Dominican Republic after admitting on Tuesday that he brought more than 35 pounds of fentanyl and heroin to a Peabody hotel parking lot last fall, with a plan to sell it to someone who turned out to be an informant.
Juan Santos Roque, 48, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to charges of heroin and fentanyl possession and conspiracy to distribute the drugs during a hearing in federal court in Boston. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 17.
Federal agents arrested Santos Roque and a second man, James De La Cruz, 30, who lists a Manhattan address, outside the Marriott on Centennial Drive last Oct. 21.
The men had traveled there — Santos Roque in a Mercedes — from New York to meet a person whom they believed to be a drug dealer looking for large quantities of "synthetic" and "original," court papers say.
That, investigators say, was fentanyl and heroin. The price: $40,000 a kilo. The informant ordered 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of fentanyl and six kilograms (13 pounds) of heroin.
De La Cruz and the informant had met several weeks earlier in a Northshore Mall parking lot outside the Cheesecake Factory entrance, where De La Cruz allegedly provided samples of the drugs, according to an affidavit.
De La Cruz and Santos Roque pulled up to the hotel in separate vehicles. Inside the Mercedes, the drugs were being kept in a hidden compartment.
At one point, the men told the informant that there was about 150 grams missing from one of the bricks, offering to knock a few hundred dollars off the price, according to court papers.
The drugs were moved brick by brick to a shopping bag on the floor of the informant's vehicle. Investigators moved in and arrested the two men.
The U.S. Attorney's office, in a press release announcing Santos Roque's guilty plea, described him as a Dominican national. At the time of their arrests, he and De La Cruz were identified as New York men.
Santos Roque remains in custody pending his sentencing.
The status of De La Cruz's case was not immediately available. De La Cruz had been released on bond following his arrest.
