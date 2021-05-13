BOSTON — A Dominican national was sentenced Wednesday to more than five years in federal prison for bringing 35 pounds of opioids into the North Shore in October, 2019.
Juan Santos Roque, 43, of the Bronx, N.Y., was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to 63 months in prison and two years of supervised release.
Santos Roque had pleaded guilty to charges of heroin and fentanyl possession and to conspiracy to distribute the drugs, during a 2020 hearing in federal court in Boston. In 2019, Santos Roque’s co-defendant James De La Cruz, who lists a Manhattan address, arranged for the sale of the drugs to a confidential informant whom they met outside the Marriott on Centennial Drive in Peabody Oct. 21.
On that date, the two men drove separately from New York to meet a person whom they believed to be a drug dealer looking for large quantities of “synthetic” and “original,” court papers say.
De La Cruz and Santos Roque, pulled into the hotel parking lot in separate vehicles. Santos Roque had brought the drugs, stored in a hidden compartment in his Mercedes. The drugs, investigators say, were fentanyl and heroin. The price: $40,000 a kilo. The informant had ordered 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of fentanyl and six kilograms (13.2 pounds) of heroin, worth a total of $1.4 million
De La Cruz and the informant had met several weeks earlier in a Northshore Mall parking lot outside the Cheesecake Factory entrance in Peabody, where De La Cruz allegedly provided samples of the drugs, according to an affidavit.
At one point, the men told the informant that there was about 150 grams missing from one of the bricks, offering to knock a few hundred dollars off the price, according to court papers. The drugs were moved brick by brick to a shopping bag on the floor of the informant’s vehicle. Investigators moved in and arrested the two men.
De La Cruz pleaded guilty on May 7, 2021, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6 of this year.
