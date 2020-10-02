This September we had many pleasant days because the lack of rainfall was truly significant. Our precipitation was only 1.14 inches in Salem, far below the September average of 3.52 inches. There were 26 days without measurable rain here in Salem. The most rain — 0.90 inches — occurred on Sept. 10.
The dry conditions prolonged our severe drought for another month. Our rainfall has been far below normal since May.
Temperatures were near average for the month. A high of 88 degrees occurred on Sept. 4, while the low was 36 degrees on the 21st.
High altitude smoke from forest fires in the West was observed from the 14th through 17th, returning on the 24th, resulting in strikingly beautiful, red sunrises and sunsets.
There was little significant adverse weather this month. Hurricane Teddy passed well offshore but produced spectacular surf along our coast lines on Sept. 22.
The month ended with a rapid moving, cold frontal passage on the 30th, accompanied by damaging winds with gusts to 50 mph at Salem Harbor.
October arrived so quickly this year, and now the autumn season will be in full swing.
We can expect our temperatures to become noticeably cooler, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s, cooling off to the low 50s by dawn at the start of the month. Toward month’s end, our high readings should be in the high 50s, dropping to the chilly low 40s during the early morning hours.
The significant October temperature changes can occasionally give us a warm period after the first frost.
Looking back in our records, we had a high reading of 86 degrees in 1997 and an exceptionally chilling low of 23 degrees in 1988.
Our October precipitation is usually about 4.36 inches. But our records reveal that we have had extreme contrasts. In 1996, we recorded the greatest amount of rain in our region for any October — 12.38 inches here in Salem. We had serious flooding locally, especially in Salem and Peabody. But we have had as little as 0.43 inches in 1994.
The most memorable October weather event, of course, was the unprecedented, ravaging intense Perfect Storm (the Halloween Howler) of 1991. This severe storm was developed by a unique combination of weather events.
A very active nor'easter and remnants of Hurricane Grace brought havoc due to its high winds, dangerous 40- to 50-foot waves and devastating coastal flooding. Locally, Devereaux Beach had some of the most impressive surf that the author has seen. Waves were continuously breaking over Tinker’s Island and can be seen in a video the author made at the time.
Extremely high northeast winds were recorded with gusts to 70 mph along the coastline. Rainfall was 1.50 inches here in Salem.
We know that October can often be a fine weather month. Even though the warmth of summer is gone, we now can experience the invigorating crisp, bright days that enhance the pleasant joys of New England living. Already, our truly delightful, spectacular display of magnificence is progressing southward to our locale. The warm hues of red, orange and yellow are there for us to behold. Enjoy.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.
