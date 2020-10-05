SALEM — The October pet parade and vendor markets will not be denied.
The Haunted Happenings Marketplace, and with it the city's annual pet parade and a newly launched costume contest, are running virtually this year to keep the spirit of past Halloween's alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The market and both contests are now open, with voting portions of the contests happening later in the month, at HauntedHappeningsMarketplace.com.
For the last several years, vendor tents have appeared downtown during October weekends, boosting the shopping opportunities for visitors to the Witch City during its peak annual draw. Last year, they lined the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall, but in light of the public health crisis, the marketplace has gone online now to help keep business for roughly 200 vendors going.
"October in Salem is a specific beast," said John Andrews, executive director of Creative Collective, a Salem organization that connects the creative workforce with gigs and the region with events and programming. "It's a big part of my year as well, beyond financial — from a psychological standpoint. All of that creative energy, all of that commerce that flows through is a big deal."
The marketplace now serves as the gateway to the annual Howl-O-Ween pet costume contest, a popular Salem Main Streets event that has brought parading pets downtown each October.
"People still want to support their Main Streets organization, which is awesome," Andrews said. "Now, we've been able to open this up to everyone in the world. It's a small registration fee, and most of this is a fundraiser for Salem Main Streets, so win-win because Kylie (Sullivan, executive director of Main Streets) lost almost all of her abilities to fundraise in October as well."
Even further, the newly launched Halloween at Home costume contest will also run virtually with a tie-in to "Hubie Halloween," an Adam Sandler movie on Netflix that was filmed on the North Shore last year. The movie debuts Oct. 7, and the contest itself includes several prizes — including a $250 cash prize and Hubie collectors kit for the best Hubie Halloween costume.
"Once the movie comes out, we're hoping to see a bunch more submissions," Andrews said. "All the lessons we've learned through the pandemic of going online, online sales, live streaming, digital presentations...we're now using all of that to support not only the artisans and makers but some of our members, because opportunities for our people have dried up."
But there's a sense that the changes will have greater impacts outside of this October. While it remains to be seen what COVID-19 will look like in 2021 and how it will affect what could be a rebounding year, Andrews said the market's online pivot helps put Salem's fall tourism offerings on everyone's screen.
"It doesn't have to end on Oct. 31," Andrews said. "Now there's an entire database and resource."
Still, though the vendors aren't able to set up tents on the Pedestrian Mall, they are also showing up in several downtown businesses.
One example can be found in Moody's Home & Gifts, which moved to a new location during the pandemic and supports several shut-down vendors in its new space at 109 Essex St. They reopened Aug. 22, according to owner Jessica Moody, who runs the business with her twin sister Katelyn.
"Since opening, we've been contacting our current artists, trying to get them back in, and we've also been contacting new local artists to try to support them," Jessica Moody said. "It has been a very difficult year, so we want to make sure they're having opportunities to sell their products."
Andrews said the camaraderie to support vendors has been "really cool to watch."
"We want to come out of this, and we want as many people to come out of this as possible," he said. "If we make it through this year without a (COVID-19) surge — which obviously I'm really hoping we make it through, and a lot of businesses do the right thing, and I think they are — I think we're going to see 2021 the way we were going to see 2020. 2021's October is going to be insanely busy."
