HAMILTON — An off-duty Hamilton police officer was found dead inside a cemetery on Route 1A early Monday morning, the District Attorney’s office confirmed.
The officer was discovered around 6 a.m. inside Hamilton Cemetery.
Detectives have ruled out foul play and the death is not considered suspicious, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s office. She said she was not able to comment on the cause and manner of death.
Officials did not release the identity of the officer. He was 46.
