SALEM — School officials say they are looking into an incident in which a swastika was found drawn in a Salem High School bathroom earlier this week.
During a routine Facebook live event Wednesday afternoon, Salem Superintendent Steve Zrike announced that officials are looking into the incident and sought to immediately notify the high school community as a means to voice its opposition to the hateful act.
"There's no hiding," Zrike said during the event. "We'll be sharing these incidents because it's important that we continue to realize we have work to do as a city, as a school system, as a society."
The swastika was drawn in pencil, "and it was so small, no way to know how long it was there," he said.
When asked what a student accused of drawing a swastika could face for punishment, Zrike replied that the focus in a school setting must also consider using the incident as "a teachable moment."
"The harshness is in the action," he said. "But the child is one of our students, a member of our community. We have to think about their growth and level of understanding — I don't think everyone understands the pain that the symbol of the swastika can cause people. These are opportunities for us to continue to evolve as a community."
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||