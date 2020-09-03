SALEM — Officials are asking residents to watch for and report stickers believed to be belonging to a white-nationalist group that are appearing around the city.
The stickers, described on social media by the city's No Place For Hate committee as "NSC131," call attention to an apparent Neo-Nazi group that is "trying to recruit, trying to advertise their cause," said Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan.
"We try not to give this too much detail," Ryan said, "because we don't want to put their message out there for them."
The sticker, shown in a Facebook post within a Salem Common Neighborhood Association group last week, is white with black lettering. It identifies NSC — an abbreviation for the Nationalist Social Club — with the S drawn in the style of the twin S markings associated with the Schutzstaffel organization in Nazi-era Germany.
"It's a reference to Nazi-ism," said Jeff Cohen, co-chairperson to the city's No Place For Hate committee. "It's putting hate speech in a public spot."
Ryan said the act through which the stickers are showing up — "slap-tagging," as he called it — is identified as vandalism and therefore represents a felony outside of the offensive content of the message.
"This is a No Place For Hate city. We want these groups to be kept out," Ryan said. "We have a zero-tolerance approach to these types of groups in Salem. To us, they're committing a felony offense. We're actively investigating it."
Mayor Kim Driscoll said she felt "a combination of disgust and disheartened" when hearing about the stickers, which have now been showing up for more than a week.
"It's a group tied to white nationalists, and in your community or trying to recruit members of your community, there's nothing positive related to that," Driscoll said. "That's one of the reasons we want to make sure people are aware this is happening. Some folks may not even realize what these stickers are."
Anyone who sees the stickers is asked to immediately report them to police at 978-744-1212, including an exact location and description of anyone seen placing them. Ryan also said stickers should not be removed except by police.