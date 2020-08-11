DANVERS — School officials and police are investigating communications among Danvers High School students that were "contrary to our mission to provide an inclusive school environment free from discrimination," according to Superintendent Lisa Dana.
In an email to students and parents on Monday, Dana said a number of current and former Danvers High students have reached out to the administration about the communications. Dana said school officials and police concluded an investigation into the initial complaints, but are now investigating new information that was brought to their attention this past week.
Dana's email did not provide any specifics about the nature of the complaints or the communications. She declined to comment for this story.
"We acknowledge and understand the public interest in full disclosure of the facts and action taken," Dana wrote in the email. "However, due to privacy laws, we are prohibited by law from sharing details including witness identities, disciplinary findings or dispositions that may have been rendered."
An online petition on change.org, called "Investigate Danvers High School," says there have been "multiple issues and accusations" involving "racism, sexism, homophobia, mental health, and predatory behavior" at the school.
In her email, Dana said the lack of information given to the public may have created a "perception" that officials have not investigated or held people accountable for their actions. But she said close to two dozen witnesses were interviewed and several pieces of documentation were reviewed in their initial investigation.
"Where there was sufficient evidence, we rendered dispositions and imposed consequences that were commensurate with factual findings and our obligations under Massachusetts and Federal Laws, including laws concerning student discipline, due process and freedom of expression," Dana wrote.
The superintendent said the reports were referred to law enforcement and relevant state agencies. She asked anyone else with information to contact her or Police Chief Patrick Ambrose.
Dana wrote that officials in most cases are not authorized to punish private, out-of-school speech, "even speech that is odious, abhorrent and contrary to our core values."
"While we try to partner with parents to foster speech and behavior that is consistent with our core values, how students behave outside of school is not always within our control," Dana wrote.
As the new school years begins, Dana said the school district will reinforce the importance of providing a school environment that is free from harassment and discrimination and will continue to partner with the Danvers Human Rights and Inclusion Committee on those issues.
School Committee member Eric Crane, the School Committee's liaison to the Human Rights and Inclusion Committee, said he could not comment on the specifics of the investigation.
"We expect all of our students and all of our staff to act in ways that are positive toward one another and that are tolerant and accepting of any differences in the schools, and that's a commitment we're going to keep," Crane said.
