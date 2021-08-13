SWAMPSCOTT — The skies over town have been thundering lately with Boston Logan International Airport traffic, prompting Swampscott’s Select Board into action ahead of a wave of proposed changes to air traffic patterns.
In a letter dated Aug. 11, the five-member board has asked the Massachusetts Port Authority to address concerns over environmental and quality of life impacts from proposed shifts to flight paths. This stems from a recently proposed “Block 2 Procedure” for Logan’s runway 22L, which is establishing new air traffic patterns and would put more planes directly over Swampscott and neighboring communities in an attempt to relieve many thousands of other residents of daytime and nighttime noise.
“This proposal would negatively impact the quality of life of Swampscott residents — particularly during the evening hours — as well as expose hundreds of thousands of North Shore residents to noxious fumes and noise pollution from increased air traffic,” the Select Board’s letter read. “If noise reduction is the goal, it is troubling to us that the proposal does not redirect flights further over the ocean and limit the impact to residential and recreational areas.”
The letter was directed toward Lisa Wieland, CEO of the Massachusetts Port Authority.
When asked what he’s been hearing from residents, Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald countered and instead said: “We’re hearing a lot of noise from planes — that’s what we’re hearing.”
“I want to really compliment and appreciate the fact that MassPort is thinking mindfully about how traffic and pollution from planes impact our region,” Fitzgerald said. “However, in this new Block 2 recommendation for Boston Logan Airport, MIT recommends certain changes to mitigate impact to human populations in the region, and unfortunately Swampscott and our coastal waterfront really is impacted negatively.
“I’m hoping we can do better, and I’m hoping we can continue to mitigate these noxious fumes and noise pollution that impedes our quality of life,” Fitzgerald continued. “Our residents and frankly those that visit this environmental resource area deserve to be protected as well.”
Changes to Logan’s flight paths have frequently drawn criticism as they’ve taken place. A shift several years ago that put more air traffic over Salem received chatter from around the city and among city councilors, but ultimately the issue faded over time. Local residents have also observed more planes flying overhead recently.
The Block 2 situation, meanwhile, is far from settled, as outlined in the Select Board’s letter.
“We are aware that this study will undergo several reviews prior to potential implementation, one being an environmental review,” the letter reads. “We therefore request that particular attention be given to the impact this will have on our town, as well as to the surrounding coastal resource area along the North Shore. Such a study must include, not just emissions and noise, but also quality of life impacts.”
The letter goes on to ask the Authority to set up a meeting with Fitzgerald’s office “to discuss these proposed plans.”
“The benefits of this change are not clear to us,” the letter reads, “and we feel it is contingent upon Massport to explain them to our residents, as well as our surrounding neighbors.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||