DANVERS — Despite urging from both residents and public officials, there will likely not be an environmental impact report or comprehensive health impact assessment done for the proposed 55-megawatt natural gas-fired “peaker” power plant in Peabody.
“Because I don't think it's required. I don’t think it's necessary. I think the law doesn't allow it,” said Nick Scobo, an attorney representing the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company, the organization which would own and operate the plant. “That is my view of it.”
During a meeting Friday with the Danvers Select Board — the first public meeting about the plant with Danvers officials in five years — Scobo and other MMWEC representatives said MMWEC took steps to determine the plant's environmental and health impacts on Danvers and Peabody.
Environmental impact statements analyze the impact a project would have on its surroundings, while a comprehensive health impact assessment investigates how a project would impact a community's health and wellbeing.
Scobo explained that even though no environmental impact report was done for the project, MMWEC completed the legally required environmental notification form.
“It is a fairly extensive filing and you have to show all your alternatives, what the plant would emit of the criteria pollutants,” he said.
The form was filed with 12 state agencies and multiple Peabody agencies in 2016. Scobo said MMWEC was not required to notify Danvers because of the plant’s size and location.
“Would MMWEC voluntarily undertake doing all that (an environmental impact report and comprehensive health impact statement)? I don't think so, because MMWEC has followed every single requirement, every regulation, every law, everything as best it can and has proceeded along those lines,” Scobo said. “So I wouldn't recommend it to my clients, no.”
State Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, urged MMWEC to complete the two reports anyway.
“It's a gold standard, and I don't know why you wouldn't do it,” Kerans said, referring to an environmental impact report.
Kerans pointed out that two peaker plants, plants which only run during times of system stress, already exist where the proposed plant would be built — by the Peabody Municipal Power Plant's Waters River Substation off Pulaski Street. Those plants, she said, impact neighborhood residents' quality of life.
“I think that would provide assurance to people that this is the best that can be done, that the only way to get capacity needs met is to build this third peaker in an already burdened environmental justice community,” she said.
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, whose district includes Peabody said at the meeting that she is also concerned that neither an environmental impact report nor comprehensive health impact assessment had been completed. She asked if it was still possible.
“In my view, it's too late,” Scobo said.
Select Board Member David Mills suggested MMWEC hire an outside organization to investigate the potential impacts of the plant.
“It really should be done so that everything you say can be rubber stamped by people who are totally independent and say ‘this looks good,’” Mills said.
Later in the meeting, he added, “There is no reason why everyone involved in the process can’t be comfortable and confident that a complete study has been done for something that brings fear to [people in town].”
The plant, referred to as Project 2015A in public documents, has been in the works since 2015. Over the past two months, MMWEC’s plans to build the plant have come under fire by residents, local and state officials, and community groups who say they weren’t aware of the project until recently and are concerned about how the fossil-fuel powered plant could impact the community.
In response to the outcry, MMWEC announced on May 11 that it was pausing plans to build the plant. In a statement, MMWEC said that while the project is on hold, the organization would meet with and seek input from community members, state officials and others in order to address environmental and health concerns.
Since putting the project on hold, MMWEC’s CEO also apologized for not including Danvers in the process earlier.
Select Board Member Matthew Duggan said it was unfortunate that MMWEC took so long to reach out to Danvers officials about the plant, but by the end of the meeting he said MMWEC officials had convinced him that the new plant was “a step in the right direction towards getting to carbon neutral.”
“It has taken us many years of not recognizing climate change and global warming, so any steps we can take to be carbon neutral is a benefit,” he said. “Hopefully this plant will work in a way that is not detrimental to the neighbors. Safety is always number one.”
The other board members expressed nuanced and varied opinions of the plant.
Board Member Daniel Bennett said MMWEC gave a convincing argument for the plant, but he believes they were “downplaying the negative aspects” of the plant such as noise and air pollution.
“Franky it's another fossil fuel burning plant, and I am not in favor of that,” he said, adding that he wishes MMWEC would commit to going carbon neutral before the state-mandated date of 2050.
He added, “I find it troublesome that we need to wait that long to get to carbon neutral. At least at 2040 we might have a fighting chance to eliminate some of these heatwaves and extreme weather changes, but it is only going to get worse. So we are just kicking the can down the road, folks.”
Board Member Maureen Bernard referenced the 2006 Danversport chemical explosion in her remarks.
“I am concerned for the safety and health of our residents in the surrounding areas since we did have that tragedy in our area, and we don't want to have anything else,” she said. “I am concerned about greenhouse gases too. We don't want to have that. I need more information. It is a good idea, but at what cost? I’d like that environmental impact report done.”
Is there an environmental benefit to building a new fossil fuel-powered plant?
According to Marblehead Municipal Light Department’s director Joseph Kowalik, “everyone in this north of Boston zone” would benefit from this new natural gas-fired plant being build.
During last week’s heat wave, Kowalik said Marblehead’s 5-megawatt diesel-powered peaker plant was utilized.
“It’s emissions are 40% higher than this proposed plant,” he said, and added that the proposed plant would also be more reliable.
MMWEC’s CEO Ronald DeCurzio said “in all likelihood, if 2015A was online, this diesel would not have run.”