SALEM — Attention on the city's wetlands is long overdue, say officials and residents, and that's about to change.
Two different efforts discussing wetlands and flooding in Salem — one led by city officials, the other by residents — will play out in back-to-back public meetings this week. There are marked differences between the two efforts, but they were both prompted by a controversial approval for a now-defunct housing project on Highland Avenue.
City officials will hold their first of three wetlands protection public forums on Tuesday, July 13. Follow-up sessions are already scheduled on Thursday, Aug. 19, and Tuesday, Sept. 17, and a project website is already live at publicinput.com/salemwetlands.
And on Wednesday, July 14, the City Council and Planning Board will meet to discuss a moratorium on any new construction projects within wetlands buffer zones or floodplains. The issue appears on an agenda via residential petition after a similar order from Ward 7 Councilor Steve Dibble was sent to the council's ordinance committee and never given a meeting.
City to host 'Wetlands Primer'
The city has been working for more than a year on a new wetlands protection ordinance in Salem, one that would empower city boards in a way that doesn't exist today, according to Tom Daniel, Salem's planning director.
"The Wetlands Protection Act is what the Conservation Commission is governed by," Daniel said. "There's the act that's the law at the state level, and then our local ordinances allow the Conservation Commission to establish its own regulations. The Conservation Commission has never done that."
The recent call for a local ordinance came after Overlook Acres — a massive housing project along Highland Avenue that looked to build 280 apartments — got its permits but then pulled out and sued the property's owners over contamination issues that they say weren't disclosed properly.
"There was a discussion among Planning Board members and the Conservation Commission about that project and how it was impacting the buffer zone to the wetlands, and neighbors had questions and concerns," Daniel said. "Councilor (Patti) Morsillo raised it and talked to me and said, 'What about looking at these recommendations?'"
A working group soon came together to review the issue and start drafting a new ordinance, driven largely by Morsillo, whose ward contains the Overlook Acres site.
"There are two ways we can do changes like this. One is the quickest way, where you go in and make the change you see. We do that a lot with zoning — we never go in and do big-scale zoning rewrites," Morsillo said. "We instead decided to take a broader view and take a step back, and say, 'Salem doesn't have any Conservation Commission regulations, and we have virtually no ordinances for protections, for wetlands protections.'
"Everyone got into the same headspace — 'yeah, we need to do this,'" she continued. "We've spent too long without any sort of protections."
That effort has taken significant time, Morsillo said, because it involves different types of expertise.
"That's what is taking so long, getting the Conservation Commission members, the Planning Board members, planning department members, and the conservation agent to have meaningful discussions and thinking in a forward manner about the protections," she said. "It's a big undertaking."
The event Tuesday focuses on a wetlands primer, a summary of the working group and the launch of a survey, according to the city website. Results of that survey will be shared at the Aug. 19 event, along with a draft version of the policy. Further "synthesis of input" and next steps are scheduled for discussion on Sept. 7.
Petition adds competing force for change
But there's another coalition in Salem that has waited for the work to unfold and is unhappy with the pace of progress. They are concerned with the contamination buried under the Overlook Acres properties.
"Other neighbors were also concerned about the fact that the project has been talked about, but no one is talking about the contamination part of it," said Alvi Ibanez, a neighbor to Overlook Acres, member of the since-formed Not For Salem Coalition and leader of a recent petition to force discussion of a construction moratorium. "They kept bringing it up to the Planning Board and Conservation Commission, to 'please look into that,' because that was going to be an issue."
The contamination issue was unearthed after the project's permits were issued, however.
As time went on, Ibanez said, he also heard several city officials at these board meetings lament not having stronger ordinances, "and since they have to go by the laws, unfortunately they have to grant permits to them." A Change.org petition soon appeared and collected more than 1,800 signatures calling for better protection of Salem's wetlands and floodplains.
Dibble, the Ward 7 councilor and who is also running against Mayor Kim Driscoll, enters the picture at this point, looking to respond to how local board review "had no teeth" without stronger local ordinances.
Dibble eventually asked the City Council to put a moratorium on new construction for the time being, an effort to avoid another issue like Overlook Acres from occurring as the wetlands ordinance was written. That issue remains stuck in the ordinance committee, led by Morsillo.
Morsillo said she never called a meeting on the issue after review from the city solicitor determined it wasn't properly written and the councilors responsible didn't reach out to her or offer changes. "No one was putting forth new wording for it," she said.
The lack of a meeting prompted Ibanez and a couple of dozen other residents to put Dibble's language in front of the full council via petition in June, leading to the July 14 joint public hearing.
"Because we know there are going to be other developments asking for permits and things like that encroaching into flood plains, we decided to write up a moratorium," Ibanez said.
The joint public hearing will be held remotely on video webinar and teleconferencing platform Zoom, at the meeting ID "853 6121 0156," with a password of "003285." A link to join the meeting can be found here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85361210156?pwd=VkRjcjlnc3pqd25meFFXdlhIRStiUT09.
In addition to the moratorium conversation, they will also discuss a tweak to Shetland Park's zoning to prohibited planned-unit housing developments, and some other changes to make the city's zoning code gender-neutral.
