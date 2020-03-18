BOSTON — As communities take more drastic steps to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, state leaders are resisting calls to issue a shelter-in-place mandate.
Officials in the San Francisco area ordered some 7 million residents to "shelter in place" on Monday, and New York City is considering a similar move as its leaders prepare for a spike in new virus cases.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency last week for Massachusetts and imposed a number of aggressive restrictions aimed at preventing spread of the virus. Over the weekend, he ordered the shutdown of all public schools for three weeks, closed bars and restaurants to dine-in visitors, and banned gatherings of more than 25 people.
But Baker said he isn't considering a complete shutdown, despite pressure from some lawmakers.
"It’s an understatement to say that we are in uncharted waters," Baker told reporters Tuesday. "We have taken unprecedented and strong action, and I want to address the ongoing rumors about a possible order to shelter in place. But let me be clear, we are not planning any shelter in place orders."
On Tuesday, a group of lawmakers representing Boston communities called on Baker on to expand his emergency declaration by issuing such an order.
"It is essential that the spread of the virus be suppressed to protect the ability of healthcare providers to handle the influx of new patients and safeguard public health and safety," the lawmakers wrote in a letter. "Epidemiologists have suggested that Massachusetts could see as many as 10,000 cases by the end of this month."
On Tuesday, state health officials announced that 218 people have tested positive for the virus, which causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19. The virus has caused 21 hospitalizations.
The virus typically causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, but it can be deadly for older people and those with underlying health conditions.
The global pandemic has infected more than 200,000 people and killed more than 8,200. It has caused 100 deaths in the United States, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University who compile the reports of national and local health officials.
State officials stress the need for preventative measures, such as social distancing. Baker said there are no plans to close grocery stores or pharmacies or other essential retail outlets.
"We've made pretty clear with the unprecedented nature of the restrictions that we've put in place that we believe people should not be engaging in non-essential activities," he said.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he too isn't planning to take the drastic step of shutting down the city, even as other major U.S. cities weigh similar steps.
"We are not currently at that point, but we are monitoring the situation closely," Walsh said in a televised speech Tuesday night.
Cities and towns have broad powers under state law to issue and enforce shelter-in-place orders in the event of an emergency, but it's not clear if any are considering such a move.
Under a shelter-in-place order, residents would be required to stay inside and venture out only for basic necessities, and work from home unless they provide essential services such as public safety, sanitation and medical services. Grocery stores, gas stations and other retail outlets would remain open, but access to those businesses would be limited.
In California, which has confirmed at least 335 cases of the virus and six deaths, several San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a shelter-in-place mandate on Monday. The order, which is for three weeks, affects nearly 7 million people including the city of San Francisco.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged the state’s 5.3 million people who are 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions to isolate to protect themselves.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said city residents should prepare for a shelter-in-place order in the coming days as health officials try to contain the fast-moving coronavirus.
In Italy, which has reported more than 2,500 deaths from the virus, the entire country remains under a lockdown order for the next several weeks.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
