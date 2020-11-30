DANVERS — Some residents might see brown water coming from their faucets on Monday, but Town Manager Steve Bartha said the discoloration is nothing to worry about.
“We are doing constant testing of the water, so if there ever was an issue with the quality we would be putting that out broadly,” Bartha said.
In a statement Monday, the town said the discolored water is a result of a disturbance in the water distribution system caused by “maintenance being performed on the system in conjunction with a water main break.”
Bartha said the water main break occurred at the intersection of Brookvale Drive and Massachusetts Avenue late Monday morning.
“The discoloration has very little to do with the break,” Bartha said, explaining that the regularly scheduled maintenance stirs up sediment at the bottom of the pipes which carry water into Danvers homes. “The break affected it a little bit, but when we do annual mainline flushing every year that creates brown water.”
According to the town, the water discoloration might last for a couple of hours. Residents are encouraged to wait a couple of hours and run cold water from the highest point in their home to resolve the discoloration, according to the statement.
Bartha also said six homes are without water due to work being done at the Folly Hill water tank. According to a statement on the town's website, a a chlorine booster station is being installed at the tank.
