SALEM — Area school superintendents say they too want to see a return to full-time classroom learning, but they need support from the state to safely do so.
"Our goal has consistently been to safely return as many students to in-person learning as possible," Peabody School Superintendent Josh Vadala said in response to comments state Elementary and Secondary Commissioner Jeff Riley made on Tuesday. Riley told Board of Elementary and Secondary Education members that he wants in-person learning, at least for elementary students, to resume by April.
Vadala said he is encouraged by the remarks but also hopes that there will be practical support for districts to meet that goal.
In Peabody, as in many other communities, space remains an issue.
Peabody is still using a hybrid model for students, with each classroom utilizing a six-foot social distancing guideline. That, said Vadala, prohibits a return to full-time in-person learning for now.
"We continue to work closely with our teachers' union to expand our in-person options and hope to expand in-person in the coming weeks," said Vadala, who added, "Prioritizing vaccinations for educators would go a long way to expediting that process."
Salem Public Schools superintendent Stephen Zrike said Salem has been fortunate to have the space to offer full in-person learning to the youngest students since last November and an option for all students to be in the classroom at least part of the week.
"We're in a better position than a lot of districts," said Zrike.
But there are a lot of things to consider when determining whether the schools can return all elementary school students to full-time in-person learning, including whether it's safe to reduce the amount of distance between students — something that gets more complicated when it's time to eat lunch — and how to ensure that teachers feel safe.
Part of the answer, said Zrike, will come from knowing more about the availability of vaccines for teachers, and from the results of weekly student testing that began this week.
"We're hopeful that by April vacation our teachers will have access to the vaccine," said Zrike, who acknowledged the anxiety of teachers — as well as the "really hard" work of teaching in a hybrid model. "It's extraordinary what our educators have done," he said.
"We share the commissioner’s sentiment and look forward to learning more details on how the state can partner with us to clear the remaining hurdles, which are not insignificant, to make this vision a reality," said Hamilton-Wenham School Superintendent Mary Beth Banios.
Banios said the Hamilton-Wenham district is surveying families and staff to see how people feel about reducing the amount of space for social distancing.
"We continue to work on a plan to bring all students back to full in-person learning as soon as that can reasonably be accomplished," Banios said. "This week, we are surveying families and staff to gauge their comfort level with a level of social distancing less than six feet, which we would need to implement in order to bring back all students at any level."
Danvers Superintendent Lisa Dana said kindergarten through third-grade students are attending four days a week now, following a School Committee vote earlier this month. Second- and third-graders started their four in-person day week on Monday. Younger children have been doing the longer week since the end of November.
