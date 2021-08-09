PEABODY — Tracy Valletti was relaxing and watching television at her home on Emerson Street Wednesday evening when she felt her home shake.
“I was really jolted. It was really scary,” she said, describing what she felt as a sort of “boom.”
Valletti didn’t know it at the time, but what she and neighbors felt was a 1.2 magnitude earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
It’s nice to have an explanation for the starting tremor, Valletti said, but the quake was only one of a series of unexplained “booms.”
On Aug. 5, Mayor Ted Bettencourt reached out to Samantha Phillips, the director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, and asked for help determining the source or sources of the upsetting tremors.
“In recent months, residents living in several areas of our city have reported hearing loud explosions, some of which have caused their homes to shake. Both the Peabody Police Department and the Peabody Fire Department have investigated these reports but have been unable to determine the source of the blasts,” he wrote to Phillips.
Bettencourt noted that two earthquakes have been recorded in and around Peabody over the course of the past week — a 1.4 magnitude quake early on July 25 and the 1.2 quake Valletti felt just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 — but he said many of the “explosions” do not coincide with the earthquakes.
According to Valletti, she first experienced a tremor back in February, but the explosion-like events are happening more and more frequently.
“There were six of these booms throughout the day,” she said about Aug. 4, adding that since February, she’s personally felt at least eight or nine tremors. Others in the neighborhood, she said, have experienced more.
Twice on Aug. 4, Valletti said, the tremors were so significant that neighbors in the Emerson Park neighborhood left their homes and gathered outside to try and find out what caused the explosion.
“We all were looking at each other like, ‘Did you hear that? Did you feel that?’ And everyone was concerned because this has been going on since February,” she said. “It was suggested that it could be due to an earthquake, but we are all concerned. We all have gas pipelines, and I think the gas explosions in Andover...in the Merrimack Valley — that was clearly on everyone's minds.”
In his letter, Bettencourt acknowledged how frightening the explosions have been for Peabody residents.
“These unexplained explosions are causing great distress not only for the affected residents but our entire community,” he wrote.
While reports of booms have come from other neighborhoods, the majority of calls appear to be coming from Valletti’s neighborhood and closer to Emerson Park, according to Deputy Fire Chief Richard Nelson.
“I know they are looking more into the seismic background of it to see if they can come up with something more, but honestly this is not anything we've dealt with before,” Nelson said of the series of tremors being reported by residents. “I know they’ve attributed two of them to earthquakes, but other than that I don't know.”
When these reports do come in, Nelson said, it’s important to react quickly.
“Any time we get a call like that we are going to send multiple companies into the area to see if there is a fissure or a crack or something like that,” he said, adding that earthquakes could potentially lead to numerous other complications like gas main explosions or entrapments. “You never know what you are dealing with until you get up into the area.”
Both Valletti and Nelson noted that in all their years living in Peabody, they can’t recall a time where there have been so many unexplained booms.
“This is almost like a COVID thing, you know?” Nelson said. “We haven't dealt with anything like it before, and you just have to adapt to the situation.
“The first (boom), I did briefly feel something, but it's weird," he said. "You don’t think you're going to get earthquakes out here, you know? That's San Francisco...not Peabody.”
