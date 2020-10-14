Peabody and Danvers officials released some further guidance Wednesday for local families planning to celebrate Halloween later this month.
Officials strongly urge residents to find safer alternatives to traditional large gatherings, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The recommendations are in keeping with guidance released last week by the state Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as avoiding indoor Halloween parties, wearing a face mask and staying home if you're not feeling well, to help reduce possible spread of COVID-19.
In particular, both neighboring communities urge trick-or-treaters to limit their door-to-door activities between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Halloween night, and for anyone who doesn't wish to participate, to make sure to turn off their outdoor lights, and for the candy hunters to respect that.
In Peabody, Mayor Ted Bettencourt issued a robocall and email Wednesday that said many residents have contacted his office with their questions about Halloween and how best to celebrate during a public health crisis. He went on to share several recommendations, which he said were developed in consultation with the city's public health director, and in keeping with state and federal guidance.
Those guidelines are as follows:
* Trick or treating is considered a safer alternative to hosting Halloween parties, which are strongly discouraged this year
* Peabody trick or treating traditionally takes place on Halloween night between the hours of 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
* Parents should trick or treat with children whenever possible and keep groups to no larger than 10 people
* Wear a mask, carry hand sanitizer, and stay 6 feet apart from others
* If your household does not wish to participate in trick or treat, please shut your outdoor lights off. Trick or treaters, please respect those houses
* If you plan to hand out candy, provide individually wrapped grab-and-go goodie bags rather than candy from a bowl
* Most importantly, do not go trick or treating or hand out candy if you are not feeling well
The town of Danvers released three different safety flyers this week, which offer reminders on things like mask-wearing, social distancing and handwashing, as well as categorizing different activities by risk level based on the CDC's guidance.
A virtual costume contest or physically distant scavenger hunt is low risk compared to moderate risk for giving out individually wrapped grab-and-go bags to trick-or-treaters or having a small outdoor costume parade. High risk activities would be traditional trick-or-treating with a large communal bowl of candy, an indoor costume party or indoor haunted house.
Assistant Town Manager Jen Breaker said the town would be issuing some more updates and tips over the next two weeks.