SALEM — When the City Council banned wood-burning campfires and fire pits in 2019, they didn't realize they were banning the practice in perhaps the safest place in the city to have a campfire: the Winter Island campground.
For that, officials have asked the body to tweak the rules so fires can be permitted at Winter Island before camping season kicks off later this month.
The council is expected to take up the rules change Thursday night. Mayor Kim Driscoll filed the proposal, which was drafted by acting fire Chief Alan Dionne, according to park manager David Gilbert.
Salem has a tense history with fire, due in large part to the Great Salem Fire of 1914. The conflagration began in Blubber Hollow after an explosion at an industrial building, and it went on to destroy a quarter of the city's buildings and leave more than 18,000 people homeless.
The 2019 ban targeted solid fuel-burning fire features, which use sources like wood and thus present a risk of embers traveling from one property to another. It came at a time when restaurants were installing gas-powered fire pits, which don't create embers.
Officials at the time feared that the popularity of gas-based fire pits would create a run on wood-burning pits available for sale in stores like Home Depot.
"About two, two-and-a-half years ago, an ordinance was changed to define limitations for fire throughout Salem," Dionne said. "It's just not a city where we can delineate safe areas to have a campfire."
But nobody considered Winter Island.
"With Winter Island, there are specific areas that can be separated and safely shown to be proper areas to have a campfire," Dionne said. "I've never been to a campground where you can't have a campfire."
The proposal before the council replaces the 2019 ordinance. It still leads with an initial ban on anything burning solid fuel, but it adds a section allowing fire pits no wider than 30 inches on specifically "designated campsites" at Winter Island. From there, the proposal permits burning "only clean, untreated, and non-contaminated wood." The burning of construction debris, paper, household waste, leaves, pressure-treated or painted wood, and any use of accelerants like gasoline or oil, is still prohibited.
Campfires at Winter Island would also require adult supervision at all times, and they're only allowed from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
The camping season begins Monday, May 24, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 31, Gilbert said. Several of the park's nearly two-dozen tent sites and 28 RV-based sites will still be closed to guarantee social distancing between camping parties.
"We have campers scheduled," Gilbert said. "Actually, we're full for Memorial Day weekend."
If the City Council approves the rules Thursday night, they'll still need a second and final vote on May 27 before the rules take effect, according to the meeting's agenda. But unless the City Council changes the rules, there will be no toasting marshmallows over wood campfires at any point this season.
"If you can imagine being an RV camper, up until now, you come in and aren't allowed to have a campfire at all," Gilbert said. "Even if you have a pedestal grill and gravel with it, you're not allowed to use it. So what we're trying to do is, if you have one, use it — and if you don't have one, rent one from us for a nominal fee with the understanding that they'll follow the rules."
The rules would be enforced by Winter Island park staff, according to Gilbert.
"If they abuse the privilege, we have the authority to shut it down," he said. "It's going to be a little extra work for myself and my staff, but I feel like it's going to be worth it — the campers are going to enjoy it."
