Officials are warning the public about scams involving COVID-19 testing, including teams of people in white coats going door-to-door offering the tests.
The Massachusetts Senior Medicare Patrol Program said the scams particularly target older people.
"Sadly, the scams around coronavirus are spreading almost as fast as the virus itself," Lucilia Prates-Ramos, the statewide director of the Senior Medicare Patrol Program, said in a press release Wednesday.
Prates-Ramos said the organization has heard about people in white coats posing as doctors, going door-to-door offering virus testing in exchange for people's Medicare number, money, or to gain access to their home to rob them.
There have also been reports of callers pretending to be a nurse, offering test results once they get a credit card number, Prates-Ramos said.
"These kinds of calls are not for real," she said.
Officials advised people to never accept a coronavirus test from someone who comes to your door; approaches you at the grocery store, in a parking lot or other location; calls offering a mail-in test in exchange for money or a Medicare number; or calls to request your bank card or account information to pay for a test.
People should call police immediately if someone knocks on their door to offer medical testing, Prates-Ramos said.
For details about scams related to coronavirus testing, call the Massachusetts Senior Medicare Program at 800-892-0890 or visit the Federal Trade Commission website at www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/02/coronavirus-scammers-follow-headlines.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.