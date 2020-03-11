SALEM — Officials have begun to weigh how the coronavirus outbreak could impact tourism on the North Shore.
"Right now, it seems like there are a ton of phone calls from group tours and leisurely visitors trying to figure out what they should do," said Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem. "We're fielding calls from visitors who are concerned, and as of right now, we're business as usual. As that changes, we'll post changes on Salem.org."
After Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts due to the virus, organizations and schools started launching websites to share news and updates specific to the outbreak. Colleges and universities across the state have also started exploring options to have students attend class from home. Many announced plans for online learning by Wednesday.
Ann Marie Casey, executive director of the North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau, said officials are discussing how the virus is affecting the region with respect to school and college closings and cancellations of larger events.
"It's a cause for concern, and we're monitoring it closely and trying to be very helpful as far as the information we can share with folks," she said.
The region's tourism industry is an important contributor to the North Shore's economy. In Salem specifically, small businesses that line the downtown have historically survived quiet months because of the revenue brought in during warmer weather and the Halloween season. If the crowds hitting the Pedestrian Mall drop in size, so too does revenue for businesses, Fox said.
"From the economic perspective, the scariest thing about it is it's going to affect everything," she said. "People are going to hunker down, as they should for safety reasons and health reasons."
Those impacts could also have a long reach, according to John Andrews, executive director of the Creative Collective. The organization has grown in recent years to program area malls, parks and more with events that help artists taking money home for their work.
One example is the Salem Arts Festival, a three-day event in early June that's currently calling for applications from those looking to be featured.
If the event gets canceled, Andrews said, a lot of people will take a hit in the wallet.
"If you want to talk about Art Fest and want to go that far out, that's 200, 300 people who won't get paid — and all that residual traffic that comes in," he said. "A place like Salem, who's really reliant on visitors around the world supporting restaurants, arts and culture, all of that... if we don't have the volume and numbers, it changes the landscape completely."
Hawthorne Hotel in Salem has been watching the situation carefully with no major disruptions but is preparing for the possibility of a COVID-19 case eventually walking through its doors.
"We've been getting inquiries and calls, and people who've had groups in that age bracket have had cancellations," said Claire Kallelis, the hotel's general manager. "At this point, we're encouraging people to come to the Hawthorne Hotel and dine in our restaurant. We're really focusing on the steps — cleaning, hand washing, and the steps we're doing to not only safeguard our employees but our guests."
Then, of course, there's Haunted Happenings — the annual crush of tourism that has continued to grow every year. With seven-digit crowds measured in the last two years and Halloween in 2020 falling on both a Saturday and full moon, officials aren't sure what to expect.
"If we're still talking about this a month from now or two months from now, the entirety of how we structure things has to change," Andrews said. "I don't even want to think about how this could affect October. I can't wrap my head around what that means."
Andrews also said he was frightened by the unpredictable nature of the disease.
"It's going to be a rough stretch at this point, no matter what," he said, noting that there's no way to know when the outbreak will subside. "The small businesses we typically represent, two months of down revenue could end their business. Working with microbusinesses the way we do, this is a big deal — a really big deal."
Still Andrews stressed that residents should shop local and stay local as much as possible in the weeks and months ahead.
"Be smart. Be intelligent. But if you can support, don't stop supporting," Andrews said. "We're doing our best to get people to go out and do more one-on-one stuff. Shop locally even more so. Buy stuff online. There are a lot of vendors losing conventions, bigger festivals — how can we support them as well?"
